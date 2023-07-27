BATAVIA — One of Genesee County Fair’s most popular events returned Tuesday evening with marchers, floats and fire trucks.
Crowds gathered for the fair’s annual parade, which stretched across the fairgrounds.
As usual, the parade featured a mix of area fire departments, businesses, 4-H clubs and similar hallmarks of summer in the GLOW region.
The 4-H’ers rode floats — one including an early appearance by Santa Claus — and led cows and goats for the event, while fair queen constants and their court also made an appearance.
Other marchers included the Pembroke Junior Grange, Assemblyman Steve Hawley and staff, and a group promoting next year’s highly-anticipated solar eclipse.
The Alexander Firemen’s Marching Band also made its annual appearance.
Today is HP Hood day at the fair, with the 4-H Market Animal Auction set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The Eaglez Tribute Band is slated for 7 to 10 p.m.
Those will be followed by the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Night, including a demolition derby and fireworks on Friday.
Kids’ Day is set for Saturday, with an Enduro event at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Race Track Grandstands.