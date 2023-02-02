Program aims to grow nurse numbers

BROCKPORT — The State University of New York announced more than $1.4 million has been awarded from its Nursing Emergency Training Fund to expand campus healthcare degree programs for students interested in pursuing a nursing career.

This is the fund’s second investment in less than 12 months, and part of an effort to meet Governor Kathy Hochul’s goal of growing the state’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over the next five years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1