BROCKPORT — The State University of New York announced more than $1.4 million has been awarded from its Nursing Emergency Training Fund to expand campus healthcare degree programs for students interested in pursuing a nursing career.
This is the fund’s second investment in less than 12 months, and part of an effort to meet Governor Kathy Hochul’s goal of growing the state’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over the next five years.
In May, SUNY announced that more than $3.2 million was awarded to 16 campuses to help increase nursing program enrollment capacity. Including this second round of funding, SUNY projects a total of 2,500 spots will be created for prospective students.
“SUNY Brockport will expand its partnership with a rural federally funded health center (FFHC) to increase the number of clinical placements available to family nurse practitioner (FNP) and doctor of nursing practice (DNP) students,” officials said in a news release. “The college will offer an additional track in the DNP program for those who wish to become adult geriatric nurse practitioners and shift a pediatric clinical course to the summer to facilitate additional pediatric placements and a faster time to degree completion.”
Karen Kinter, interim CEO for Oak Orchard Health, said SUNY Brockport and OOH will be working together for the clinical placements for FNP and DNP. She said students can come to OOH to be trained hopefully resulting in a permanent recruitment tool.
“Since we have so many different sites in the majority of rural areas within the medical band, it gives students an opportunity to see the rural areas and hopefully like working in that setting,” Kinter said.
She said the goal is to help with recruitment and retention providers. OOH is a safety net provider, and they are located in a healthcare shortage area.
That means there aren’t enough providers in the area to serve the number of patients, Kinter said. Recruiting professionals is very challenging as a result, so the new partnership helps with the recruitment process.
Although the program currently has only one student, the goal is to have five at the end of the program.
“I think it’s a great opportunity because provider staffing is probably one of our top challenges for our organization,” Kinter said. “So having the opportunity to have a partnership this close to one of our larger campuses is great.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.