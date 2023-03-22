BATAVIA — Mykel Burger, a seventh-grader at Pavilion was among the kids taking part in an activity to show them the difference between normal driving and driving while intoxicated (DWI). Elba eighth-grader Avalynn Buczek had just come from a martial arts demonstration by Borrell Karate Academy in Batavia.
Both said they were enjoying participating in the Youth Conference, held Tuesday at Genesee Community College.
Burger, 12, had just finished driving around the course city police set up. Like the other students there, he would get a second turn, while wearing “drunk goggles” to simulate the feeling of driving while intoxicated.
“I just like the activities and I can’t wait to put the ‘drunk goggles’ on,” Mykel, 12, a seventh-grader at Pavilion Central School, said.
He said he would also be participating in Healthy Jeopardy! and a leadership activity.
Buczek said the martial arts program she had just come from was helpful for self-defense.
“If someone’s coming at you, you learn how to do that stuff,” Avalynn said. She said the Borrell Karate Academy gave them cards they could use toward training classes there.
The Elba student said she’s interested in karate.
“Mostly for defense — in case something happens, I can defend myself,” she said.
She generally hoped to learn more about leadership and helping people, Avalynn said.
In general, the conference, with “Leading Purposefully” as the theme, was sponsored by the Genesee County Youth Conference Coalition.
The annual event is for seventh- and eighth-grade students from Genesee and Orleans counties to address social issues of interest to young people. There were about 250 students there Tuesday.
The coalition arranged for Roy Dobbs of Indianapolis, Ind., to be the keynote speaker. He planned to focus on the issues of character, citizenship and academics. The coalition said Dobbs inspires today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders by teaching the importance of character, scholastic achievement and service.
As an example, Dobbs talked partly about what his mother would do at Thanksgiving — getting up at 5 a.m. to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for a homeless shelter. She would then come home and celebrate the holiday with her family before going back to the shelter.
“You can donate your time, your talent or your treasure,” he told the students. “It only takes a little bit of time to make a huge impact on someone else’s life.”
He told them they have the ability to reach people.
“You have social media. You have so many ways to promote something (for good),” Dobbs said. He encouraged the kids to take the Youth Conference sessions they were going into seriously.
“You’re going to sit through multiple sessions,” he said. “You were chosen to be here today because you have a purpose.”
