BATAVIA — James and Peggy Benedict stood on closed-off Jerome Place this evening as neighbors offered support and firefighters dealt with the aftermath of the fire at the residence the Benedicts owned, 10 Prune St.
“The response was great and the neighbors have been wonderful,” they said. “You couldn’t ask for a better neighborhood.”
The garage and the back of the house had been damaged by the flames. Firefighters were on Jerome Place and also around the corner on Prune Street. Mercy EMS was on scene also, as were city police.
Fire Chief Joshua Graham said he didn’t have much detail this evening. He said no one was hurt as far as he knew and that he didn’t know how many people were in the home at the time.
“All I know is it started in the garage and spread throughout the house,” he said at the scene.