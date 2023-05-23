GCC introduces Genesee for Life

BATAVIA — Before this year’s Genesee Community College Commencement ended, President Dr. James Sunser had one more announcement — a new program for the Class of 2023 and the graduates who came before it.
“You know, we live in a world that is constantly changing and one that requires us to continually evolve, develop new skills and stay current in order to be those successful members of society we aspire to be,” he told the graduates and their families. “As a member of the Class of 2023 you will now be eligible to take future courses at SUNY GCC free of charge for the rest of your life. We call this unique program Genesee for Life and it is our way of supporting you, not just now,but throughout your life’s journey.”
Genesee for Life allows all GCC graduates to return to take credit-bearing courses, tuition free, for life. Returning students will have the opportunity to prepare for new careers, transfer education opportunities, or to gain new skills for personal pursuits.
“GCC has a history of promoting lifelong learning opportunities, thereby empowering our students to become leaders in the changing world. Genesee for Life takes that commitment even further.” said Sunser. “Now more than ever, the world we live in is evolving rapidly, and with that comes the continual evolution of educational and employment opportunities. All students who have graduated from GCC now have the assurance that should they ever wish or need to pursue a new field of study, GCC will welcome them back with free tuition, for life.”
Genesee for Life will welcome its first students for the Fall 2023 semester, and registration has already begun. For more information on available courses, registration, and campus contacts for assistance, visit www.genesee.edu/genesee4life.