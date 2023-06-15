BATAVIA – Dr. James M. Sunser, who has been president of Genesee Community College for more than a decade, announced Thursday that he intends to retire at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 academic year.
Sunser, 63, in a message to the campus community, thanked colleagues for being partners in always holding student success as the highest priority.
“My time at Genesee has represented some of the most rewarding of my long professional career in higher education,” Sunser wrote in an email to all college employees. “I have been honored to serve a dedicated board of trustees, faculty and staff that always put students and their success at the center of every decision. I could not have asked for more and I will leave with a heart filled with gratitude. I want to thank the entire GCC community for the support and friendship you have offered me over so many years.”
Direct reports to Sunser and members of the Board of Trustees were informed in-person by Sunser of his retirement plans prior to the message being sent.
Sunser is the fourth president to serve GCC. Upon his retirement, he will have served the college for 13 years, the second-longest tenure of all its presidents.
A specific retirement date was announced. It is common for higher education leadership transitions to occur in the summer months, but that is largely dependent on the search process, GCC Vice President, Development & External Affairs Justin M. Johnston, told The Daily News via email.
“As the search process takes place and the successor is identified, a smooth transition will be ensured based on the transition and intended start date of the successor,” Johnston wrote.
During his time leading GCC, Sunser oversaw the development of the 54,000-square-foot Richard C. Call Arena, which is used as an athletics and event center, and the Student Success Center, . The two capital projects, which were dedicated in September 2017, had a total cost of $24.65 million that represented the largest investment in the college since opening in its current location. The projects were also the largest fundraising efforts ever undertaken by the college. A capital campaign raised more than $5.4 million for the projects. New York State provided more than $10 million in matching grants.
Sunser also provided leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically altered the delivery of services, college officials said in a news release.
Prior to his service at GCC, Sunser had several senior level positions at SUNY Onondaga Community College during a 22-year period. He was OCC’s vice president for continuing and extended learning at the time of his departure. In addition, he served five years as an administrator at Syracuse University.
He currently serves as the immediate past chair of the Middle State Commission on Higher Education’s Executive Committee, where he previously served two terms as chair in 2020 and 2021.
Sunser came to GCC in 2011 following a national search to replace Dr. Stuart Steiner, who retired after 44 years of service to GCC, including 36 as president.
Sunser, who officially began Aug. 1, 2011, at GCC was chosen from a field of 42 candidates. The SUNY Board of Trustees had approved Sunser as president of GCC in May 2011.
In the coming months, the GCC Board of Trustees will launch a comprehensive search for the next campus president.
Sunser’s experience with the SUNY system and community colleges was one of the appealing attributes for his selection, college board officials said at the time of his selection.
Sunser, a Syracuse native, was the first in his family to attend college. He credited a community college for offering him an opportunity, and said in a 2011 interview with The Daily News that the experience “turned his life around.”
Sunser graduated from OCC in 1984 with an associate’s degree and obtained a bachelor of science degree from Syracuse University in 1989, followed by a master’s from Brockport State College 10 years later. In 2010, he earned a certificate of advanced study and a doctorate in education from the University of Rochester.
He is a recipient of the 2000 State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
LIST OF GCC PRESIDENTS
2011-present: Dr. James M. Sunser.
1975-2011: Dr. Stuart Steiner.
1970-1975: Dr. Cornelius “Neal” V. Robbins.
1967-1970: Dr. Alfred C. O’Connell.