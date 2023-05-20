GCC proposing $37.35 million budget GENESEE: County may set June 14 public hearing for college’s 2023-24 plan

BATAVIA — Genesee County will host a public hearing on Genesee Community College’s proposed 2023-24 budget of $37.35 million. Pending approval by the Legislature, the hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. June 14 at the Old County Courthouse, 7 Main St.
GCC President Dr. James Sunser said the budget is about $150,000 higher than this year’s GCC budget. It would raise tuition $100 per semester for full-time students and $10 a credit hour for part-time students.
“We worked hard with the state. We were hoping to be able to get a little more from the state, but we at least got flat funding in the current year,” he said.
This is something that has been the norm for the past few years, Sunser said this week at the county Ways and Means Committee meeting.
“Positives compared to what they were doing before, when we were actually seeing some cuts,” the president said.
Of the proposed county contribution of $2,786,374 for next year, Sunser said, “We’ve asked the county to support us with the base prior year aid, plus a $50,000 planned increase that we’ve talked about in prior years. And we feel strongly that we’ll be able to operate within that budget, but it will be a challenge, just like it is for all of you as well.”
Sunser said the $37.35 million budget is a modest budget. GCC’s fiscal year starts Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, 2024.
“Our Board of Trustees reviewed the budget fully in the process and approved it as well,” he said. “With everything that we put in there, even the tuition increases, we still wind up being the second-lowest tuition amount in the state. We try really hard to keep that in line for our students locally, It’s less than the rate of inflation. The other piece of that is, we really analyzed the impact on students.”
Legislator John Deleo said a constituent tell him he was listening to the last radio show out of GCC’s station.
“The amount of effort to maintain that for a 24-hour presence was becoming more and more difficult,” Sunser said. “It was done through club activity. What we’ve done is, we’ve moved away from the FCC’s licensed radio station and we’re on a streaming platform. We’re still providing the same opportunity to students to broadcast and to have all that, but outside of the FCC regulations.” Sunser said students can get the streaming on their phones, laptops, etc.
The president said the college put out a request for bids on the radio station’s FCC license.
“We had, frankly, two bids. One was successful. One was for no dollars. They were just willing to take it, which we appreciated, but ...” Sunser said with a smile. “The second was the college sold the license, through the FCC, for $55,000.
The license was sold to Family Life Radio for $55,000. The sale formally closed around the end of April.