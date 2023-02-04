GCEDC approves $209M Edwards Vacuum facility

BATAVIA — Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, has the tax breaks it asked for as it plans a $209 million facility at the Science and Technology Manufacturing Park (STAMP).
The board on Thursday approved financial incentives Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc. & Subsidiaries (Edwards Vacuum) asked for for the first phase of a semiconductor dry pump manufacturing facility project at STAMP in the town of Alabama, The requests were for sales tax exemptions of about $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement of about $12.85 million. The facility is projected to generate more than $13.4 million in future revenues to the Town of Alabama, Genesee County, Oakfield-Alabama School District and the Alabama Fire Department over 20 years.