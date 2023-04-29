BATAVIA — A town that has supported development projects that have come to the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) pickup some recognition Friday afternoon. Pembroke received the 2023 Economic Development Partner of the Year Award from the GCEDC during the latter’s annual meeting.

With the support of the town, the GCEDC has been able to build both a shovel-ready site, the Buffalo East Tech Park, and infrastructure improvements that enable Yancy’s Fancy to continue to produce good jobs and award-winning artisanal cheese enjoyed across the region. In 2022, construction of Brickhouse Commons is increasing capacity for market-rate apartments and future commercial spaces at the park.

