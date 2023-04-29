BATAVIA — A town that has supported development projects that have come to the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) pickup some recognition Friday afternoon. Pembroke received the 2023 Economic Development Partner of the Year Award from the GCEDC during the latter’s annual meeting.
With the support of the town, the GCEDC has been able to build both a shovel-ready site, the Buffalo East Tech Park, and infrastructure improvements that enable Yancy’s Fancy to continue to produce good jobs and award-winning artisanal cheese enjoyed across the region. In 2022, construction of Brickhouse Commons is increasing capacity for market-rate apartments and future commercial spaces at the park.
Since 2022, projects proposing over 1.6 million sq. ft. of facilities in Pembroke have been approved by the GCEDC’s Board of Directors, including the $142 million Horizon Acres Associates project, to service customers in Pembroke and across the Northeast US. The multi-phase project will be the largest economic development investment located outside of a GCEDC business park in the agency’s history.
“It’s a real credit to Supervisor Tom Schneider and the entire Town Council, their predecessors and leadership and the entire team in the town of Pembroke,” said GCEDC Board of Directors member Don Cunningham.
Board member Peter H. Zeliff said these developments require municipal partners that are not just business-friendly.
“They need a partner that is ready to implement their goals with infrastructure permitting. Pembroke has done that and the results are good jobs and investment that supports the education and government services through tax revenues.”
Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) President and CEO said Plug Power, LLC continues to prepare for its opening of its $232 million green hydrogen facility in 2024.
“It’s been a pleasure working with them as they rapidly grow across the state, not only here in this county, but also in Monroe County and Albany County,” he said. “They’re a key part of the hydrogen hub initiative as well.” Hyde noted Sen. Charles Schumer and his team’s involvement in bringing the CHIPS Act to life. The CHIPS Act CHIPS for America Fund to provide federal incentives to build, expand, or modernize domestic facilities and equipment for semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing, advanced packaging, or research and development.
“We’ve been blessed by having Edwards semiconductor not only building their $209 million factory of the future at STAMP in spite of the supply chain and semiconductor industry, but they’ve also committed to future expansion of the site about $319 million right here in Genesee County,” Hyde said.
“This factory of the future’s one position to support the development of the construction of Micron’s megaconductor campus down the road a couple of hours, down the (Interstate) 90 in Onondaga County.”
Hyde also highlighted the $142 million project by Horizon Acres Associates, LLC to build six flex commercial/industrial facilities totaling 1.5 million square feet. The project will be located on 115 acres immediately off the 48-A interchange on the New York State Thruway, giving access to transportation networks throughout the region. Horizon plans to start construction in 2023 and to have one to two buildings, totaling 560,000 square feet, being operational in late 2024. The facilities will be suitable for a large single tenant, multiple smaller tenants or suppliers for advanced manufacturing projects.
