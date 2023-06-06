BATAVIA — A proposed 5-megawatt solar project on Route 262 that is getting financial breaks from the Genesee County Economic Development Center should raise $345,868 over 15 years for thecounty, town of Byron and Byron-Bergen School District.
Over that time frame, Byron-Bergen would get $217,634, Genesee County $87,531 and the town of Byron $40,703 from the payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement.
The project, by GSPP Route 262 LLC, would offer customers a 10% discount on energy compared to the average market rates for the power it generates. The community solar farm project would use ground-mounted solar panels to convert solar energy into electrical power.
“The project will also fund a community benefit agreement for workforce development and economic development projects in Genesee County and has a proposed host agreement for the town of Byron valued at $2,000 MWAC (megawatt, alternating current) and a 2% annual escalator,” the GCEDC said. Also, it is expected to generate $627,303 more in property-tax-type revenue to the county, town and school district. That would be $46.16 in revenue for every dollar the vacant, agricultural land would generate in its current use, the GCEDC says.
The developer plans to invest about $14.2 million in the project, including construction costs of about $11.7 million.
GSPP will get a sales tax exemption of $1.056 million, a mortgage tax exemption of $70,993 and a property tax exemption of $778,344.