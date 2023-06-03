GCEDC OKs breaks for solar project

BATAVIA — A 5-megawatt community solar project planned for Byron will get tax breaks from the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC). The project requested a sales tax exemption of $1.056 million, a mortgage tax exemption of $70,993 and a property tax exemption of $778,344.
The GCEDC Board of Directors Thursday accepted a final resolution for GSPP Route 262, LLC’s 5-megawatt (MW) community solar project. The project’s total capital investment is estimated at $13 million.
Through negotiated agreements, GSPP Route 262’s payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement would generate $4,000 per megawatt and a 2% annual escalator of revenue to Genesee County, the town of Byron, and Byron-Bergen Central School District.
This project is estimated to generate a $627,303 increase in property-tax-type revenues to host municipalities, resulting in $5.14 in revenue for every $1 generated from the property’s current use.