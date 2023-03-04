GCEDC OKs support for $142 million Pembroke project

BATAVIA — Developers of a $142 million project to build commercial/industrial facilities in Pembroke have Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approval for about $19.2 million in tax exemptions.
The GCEDC board on Thursday granted Horizon Acres Associates, LLC a sales tax exemption estimated at $6.2 million, a property tax abatement estimated at $11.9 million and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $1.1 million.
Horizon, based in Rockland County, is partnering with Geis Companies, based in Streetsboro, Ohio, to build six flex commercial/industrial facilities totaling 1.5 million square feet. The project will be located on 115 acres immediately off the 48-A interchange on the New York State Thruway, giving access to transportation networks throughout the region.
Horizon plans to start construction in 2023 and to have one to two buildings, totaling 560,000 square feet, being operational in late 2024. The facilities will be suitable for a large single tenant, multiple smaller tenants or suppliers for advanced manufacturing projects.
The GCEDC says the project may generate $7.9 million in PILOT revenues to municipalities during the proposed 10-year project agreement, which is estimated at 39.5 times the municipal revenue that would be generated under the property’s current use.
The GCEDC’s economic analysis of the project estimates a $227 million impact, including $218 million in payroll and $9.1 million in revenue to the town of Pembroke, the Pembroke Central School District and Genesee County. For every $1 of public benefit requested, the project is projected to generate $16 into the local economy.
In January, Jeff Martin, president of Geis Construction, Geis Companies’ design development company, said Geis comes into a market and targets it with flexible, demisable, industrial flex base.
“This market appears to be lacking anything from 25,000 up to 280,000 square feet. We design the park for efficient traffic flow. We are very confident that our ... construction model is going to provide a final place for manufacturing and service industries that are going to be supporting and serving manufacturing clients in STAMP (the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park). Our proximity to STAMP is another very attractive aspect to this project.”
