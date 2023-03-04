GCEDC OKs support for $142 million Pembroke project

BATAVIA — Developers of a $142 million project to build commercial/industrial facilities in Pembroke have Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approval for about $19.2 million in tax exemptions.

The GCEDC board on Thursday granted Horizon Acres Associates, LLC a sales tax exemption estimated at $6.2 million, a property tax abatement estimated at $11.9 million and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $1.1 million.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1