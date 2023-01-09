PEMBROKE — The Genesee County Economic Development Center will consider a project with the fifth largest proposed capital investment in Genesee County history at its Thursday meeting.

Horizon Acres Associates, LLC. in partnership with Geis Companies is proposing to invest $142 million to build six flex commercial/industrial facilities totaling 1.5 million square feet in the Town of Pembroke.

