BATAVIA — Another nine-figure project is approaching the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) for tax breaks for a proposal.
At its meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the GCEDC board will consider accepting an application from Edwards Vacuum for its $212 million semiconductor dry pump manufacturing project at the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Alabama.
The GCEDC said Phase I of Edwards Vacuum’s “Factory of the Future” will enhance growth of advanced manufacturing sector and create 343 new jobs in Genesee County. Edwards Vacuum is part of the Atlas Copco Group,
Edwards Vacuum’s “factory of the future” is being constructed to serve the semiconductor industry and advanced manufacturing sectors and would create approximately 343 new high-paying jobs. The new facility is projected to generate more than $13.4 million in future revenues to the Town of Alabama, Genesee County, Oakfield-Alabama School District and the Alabama Fire Department over 20 years.
“Thanks to Senator Schumer and his leadership in passing the Federal CHIPS and Science Act and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s advocacy in passing New York’s Green CHIPS legislation, we are bringing a ‘factory of the future’ to STAMP now,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde.
Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc. & Subsidiaries (Edwards Vacuum) is requesting sales tax exemptions with estimated savings of $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement with approximately $12.85 million in estimated savings. The project is estimated to generate $644 million in payroll and projected future municipal revenues, a $39 benefit to the local economy for every $1 of public investment.
The board also will be considering an application for a $142 million project in the town of Pembroke bringing the total value of the projects, including considering approving incentives for various community solar projects, to approximately $360 million.
