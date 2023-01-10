PHOTO COURTESY OF SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER’S OFFICE Sen. Charles Schumer, shown speaking at STAMP in 2021, announced in November 2022 Edwards Vacuum’s plan to come to the manufacturing facility in the town of Alabama.

BATAVIA — Another nine-figure project is approaching the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) for tax breaks for a proposal.

At its meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the GCEDC board will consider accepting an application from Edwards Vacuum for its $212 million semiconductor dry pump manufacturing project at the Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Alabama.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1