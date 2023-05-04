GCEDC to consider Craft Cannery incentives

BATAVIA — A planned Craft Cannery expansion will be considered Thursday by the Genesee County Economic Development Center board of directors.
The board will consider an initial resolution for LNK Holdings Inc.’s $1.645 million acquisition and expansion by adding 4,000 sq. ft. to its existing 5,000 sq. ft. facility.
The USDA-certified contract manufacturer provides dozens of customers with capacities to ramp production of sauces, dressings, marinades and other foods, produce small-batch foods, and pilot unique recipes for commercialization.
LNK Holdings Inc. plans to create four additional full-time equivalent jobs and retain six such jobs as part of the expansion. The project follows Craft Cannery’s victory in the 2022 Grow-NY Global Food and Agribusiness Competition, which awarded the company’s planned expansion a $500,000 prize.
The company has requested the GCEDC transfer the existing facility’s payment in lieu of taxes agreement, and PILOT, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions valued at $70,413 to support the acquisition and expansion.
The proposed incentives for the additional 4,000 sq. ft. are estimated to return $3.06 million in projected wages and municipal revenues for a $64.1 economic impact for every $1 of requested incentives.