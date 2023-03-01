GCEDC to vote on support for $142M project

PEMBROKE — The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider a final resolution for a $142 million investment proposed in the town of Pembroke at a board meeting on Thursday.

Horizon Acres Associates, LLC, based in Rockland County, is partnering with Geis Companies, based in Streetsboro, Ohio, to build six flex commercial/industrial facilities totaling 1.5 million square feet. The project would be located on 115 acres immediately off the 48-A interchange on the New York State Thruway, giving access to transportation networks throughout the region.

