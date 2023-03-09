BATAVIA — Running a small farm is how the Paul and Gail Fenton are making a difference and what they’re doing has earned their farm the Agricultural Business of the Year Award.

The couple has lived at the 60-acre Fenton’s Produce, LLC, at 3323 Pratt Rd. since Paul and Gail were married in 1985. It is a third-generation farm, started by Paul Fenton’s great-uncles, Fred and Louie Kiefer, in 1934. His parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Fenton, purchased the farm in the late 1970s and then the Fentons bought it in 1990.

