BATAVIA — Running a small farm is how the Paul and Gail Fenton are making a difference and what they’re doing has earned their farm the Agricultural Business of the Year Award.
The couple has lived at the 60-acre Fenton’s Produce, LLC, at 3323 Pratt Rd. since Paul and Gail were married in 1985. It is a third-generation farm, started by Paul Fenton’s great-uncles, Fred and Louie Kiefer, in 1934. His parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Fenton, purchased the farm in the late 1970s and then the Fentons bought it in 1990.
Fenton’s Produce had made field crops to vegetable crops in 1984. It sells its produce to area grocery stores, farmers’ markets and local farm stands. Fenton’s has been an East Aurora Farmer’s Market member since 1984.
“This farm used to be field crops, but we were strictly vegetables from the beginning,” Paul Fenton said.
The vegetable they’ve had the most success growing and selling has changed with time, he said.
“We’ve had to change with customers’ demands and wants. Our big crops now are asparagus, peppers, tomatoes, sweet corn and potatoes,” he said.
Gail Fenton said they react to whatever food is trending in the media, for example.
“There was a time when kale was the big thing. People wanted kale smoothies ... so we started growing a lot of kale,” she said. “We’ve dabbled in microgreens. People like microgreens on their salad.
Gail Fenton said Fenton’s Produce tries to make itself unique, rather than selling just the usual vegetables.
“We grow all kinds of things, lots of varieties, like peppers — we probably have 20 different varieties of hot and sweet peppers, just so we’ve got more of a variety for customers,” she said. “It’s red peppers, purple peppers, orange peppers — whatever we think the customers will like.”
Some of the trends depend on social media. The Fentons also do a lot of trialing for seed companies, Paul Fenton said.
“We get a look at a lot of new things before a lot of growers do and that helps,” he said. “The judge of that is the customers. Do they accept it or not?”
People will ask them whether they’ve tried growing one kind of food or another, Gail Fenton said.
“We do a lot of herbs. ‘Do you grow this herb or that herb?’” she said of the questions people may ask. “Whatever people are looking for that they can’t find, if we grow it, now they’re coming to us. And if they buy that one item, now they’re buying three or four other items.”
On the Fenton’s Produce website, www.fentonfarmwefarmyoueat.com, the Fentons say that over the years, they have gradually updated how they farm. They have bought equipment and machinery to make the job a little easier. Paul Fenton said they have a planting system called a paper chain.
“It eliminates a ton of hand labor. It’s a transplanting system that reduces our labor by 90%,” he said.
Gail Fenton said this is their second year with the system, a piece of equipment they found on YouTube.
“We’ve always planted onions by hand. It’s usually a two-day process. We could probably do it in half a day now, with two of us,” she said.
Paul said a tray of seeds would take about 20 to 25 minutes to plant by hand.
“Now, we do a tray in less than a minute,” he said. “We’re trying all kinds of things with it. We’re trying sprouted parsnips because parsnips are so tough to get going.”
Paul Fenton said he and Gail found a conveyor system out of Pennsylvania that eliminates a lot of carrying and lifting.
“We harvest squash and cauliflower and cabbage with it, with just a conveyor system that eliminates people carrying product from the field to the wagons or to the bins before it comes back to storage,” he said.
Gail Fenton said, “We bought a machine a few years back that, you take your Brussels sprouts stalk. You put the sprouts stalk in the machine. It takes all the sprouts right off. Otherwise, you’re plucking them by hand.”
“You can pluck them fast, the first couple, but if you’re doing a hundred of them, now you can’t feel your thumb,” she said.
The Fentons have brought in equipment from all over the world — Japan, France, Holland, Paul said.
“That’s where you have to go to find this stuff,” he said. “We’re experiencing labor issues in the U.S. Some of these countries have been experiencing them. They’ve mechanized wherever they could.”
In Europe and Japan, small farms are the norm, Paul Fenton said.
“Here, we’re kind of an oddity to be a 60-acre farm today. It’s kind of unique. I’m literally out here,” he said, pointing to the field. “Eight to 10 feet away from my field is My-T Acres — 6,000 acres. Out back here, the land is rented to Lamb’s. I don’t know how many thousands of acres they grow. Here we sit in the middle of that at 60 acres. All it means is our focus is on a different customer. We’re selling right to mom for supper. It’s just whose your customer base? Ours is the families.”
Tops Friendly Markets locations in Batavia, Le Roy and East Aurora are also Fenton’s Produce’s customers, the Fentons said.
About a week and a half ago, Tops had three kinds of cabbage and three kinds of potatoes from Fenton’s, Paul Fenton said.
“In the summertime, we could go there with a dozen items on the truck. That’s a huge customer for us,” he said.