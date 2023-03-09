BATAVIA — From Max Pies to Steve Pies, three generations later, Max Pies Furniture Company Inc. has been at 400 South Jackson St. for nearly 120 years. The business now has an award to go with its longevity — the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award.

Steve was the one with whom the Genesee County Chamber first made contact to tell the business about the award.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1