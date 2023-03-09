BATAVIA — From Max Pies to Steve Pies, three generations later, Max Pies Furniture Company Inc. has been at 400 South Jackson St. for nearly 120 years. The business now has an award to go with its longevity — the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award.
Steve was the one with whom the Genesee County Chamber first made contact to tell the business about the award.
“A good friend of mine from Batavia, Joe Fiannaca, nominated us and I got a call ... letting us know,” Steve said. “I came in and told my dad and the staff after I had heard. My dad had received a special recognition award from the chamber before, so I really didn’t know we qualified for the award, but they (the chamber staff) were like, ‘No, this is for the business.’
“Obviously, we’re very proud and excited, but after we kind of thought about it for awhile, we were like, ‘We’ve been in business almost 118 years. Why’d it take so long? What have we been doing wrong?’” Steve Pies said. “We kind of laughed about that.”
That aside, Steve Pies reiterated the excitement about the award that his dad, owner and president Phil Pies, had. They both plan to be at Batavia Downs next Saturday for the awards banquet.
“It’s an honor. Thank you so much to the chamber and the community for the support,” Steve Pies said.
When they accept the award, both father and son said they plan to say a few words.
“We’re thankful and I probably have a couple of small stories to tell about a little history,” Steve Pies said. “I won’t get long-winded at all. It’s more of an opportunity to thank the community.
“In anything in life, you’re not going to be successful unless you surround yourself with the right people,” he said. “For a store this size, it’s actually a lot bigger than it looks and to have just, really, seven to 10 employees, to keep doing the volume we’ve been doing for so long. It’s a skeleton staff, without question.”
Phil Pies’ grandfather, Max Pies, was the founder of the business, having come to the United States from Russia, near the Polish border.
Max added a warehouse to the property while he was running the business, Phil Pies said.
Steve Pies said his great-grandfather started selling furniture out of this location, on the south side, in 1905.
“The store got bigger and they added on and the name went throughout Western New York. It went from Buffalo to Rochester, I think, Syracuse and Kenmore, for that matter. After it started here, some relatives branched out a little bit. There was a Pies Furniture in Lockport,” he said.
There were also some Max Pies flooring stores, which were different from Max Pies Furniture — though Max Pies Furniture also does flooring, Steve Pies said.
“The original Max Pies name stems from 400 South Jackson St., Batavia, and many of those carpet stores are an extension of our name right now that used to be family that are no longer.”
Phil Pies said he got involved in the business in 1970. There had last been an expansion of the 400 South Jackson St. business in the early 1960s, he said. Phil said there was a Max Pies Furniture branch in Avon years ago that went out of business Another store, Max Pies Babyland, sold baby furniture in Batavia for years.
Steve said he worked at Max Pies Furniture on the truck when he was in high school and college.
“I officially came back to the business in 2004,” he said. “As far as any additions (to the site), it’s been this way since I can remember. There’s been some remodeling.”
What’s the future of the business on South Jackson Street?
“My dad is going to be 80 in May,” Steve Pies said. He said his great-grandfather, Max, kept working for a long time and died when he was 90. Steve’s grandfather, Sam, died when he was 83, and pretty much worked until the day he died. Sam’s brother, Jake, also worked in the business.
“I would obviously like to see my dad get out, relax a lot earlier than that, but he can do whatever he wants,” Steve said. “As far as myself, I’ve been in day-to-day mode for some time now. We still have a lucrative, successful business that goes through a lot of cyclical changes, but we’re still very relevant. We’re still here. We just kind of keep adapting and stay in tune.”
Steve is the fourth generation of his family to work here. His two children, Sean, 19, and Sam, 15, have worked there as well. Sean is pursuing a career in music, his dad said, and Sam is a sophomore at Batavia High School.
“In theory, you’ve had five generations go on the payroll,” Steve Pies said.