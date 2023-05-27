BATAVIA — County legislators now allow dogs at DeWitt Recreation Area and have rescinded the deer management hunting rules and regulations at county parks.
Legislators voted Wednesday to make these changes to the county’s parks, recreation and forestry rules, first adopted in 2002. In 2015, the county adopted more rules regarding deer management hunting rules and regulations.
In a Public Service Committee meeting last week, Deputy Highway Superintendent Paul Osborn noted the Ellicott Trail goes through DeWitt Recreation Area.
“We’ve come to the fruition that we should allow dogs in the park. We still won’t be allowing horses, but we’ll allow the dogs into it,” he said at the committee meeting.
Dogs are supposed to be on a leash, since it’s state law, Osborn said. “At least this way, hopefully the conflicts won’t be there and they won’t interfere with the fishing aspect.”
On deer management, Osborn said, “We’re currently not doing anything in the hunting aspect. We have been monitoring the park ... the best we can.”
The deputy highway superintendent said deer exclosures to monitor differences from the outside of a fenced-in area and the inside of the fenced-in area.
“We have that same issue we’ve had all along. We’re still going to have the deer issue,” he said. “There’s not enough hunters out there. The downfall is that as best as we tried the program ... unless we were to shut the park down and really allow them to hunt like a normal season would be, it’s really difficult to mitigate that with the general user and allow all users in at the same time. It’s a tough balance.”
Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany has been allowing dogs.
“That’s because of the acreage. It’s wooded. There’s 12 miles of trails,” Osborn said. “We try to minimize the impact to the fishermen. Not everybody follows the leash law, so they let the dogs run as soon as they see water.”
County leaders said the county could rescind allowing dogs at DeWitt if it becomes a problem.