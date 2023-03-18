BATAVIA — With slightly over a year to go before a total solar eclipse plunges Genesee County into momentary darkness, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has begun getting ready.
“The chamber made its first community presentation to GAM (Genesee Association of Municipalities) members on the rare total solar eclipse that will occur over Genesee County on April 8, 2024, just one year away,” said chamber Tourism Coordinator Kelly Rapone.
An April 6, 2023, kickoff event at the chamber, by invitation only, will include the unveiling of the county’s commemorative art, solar glasses and planned outreach to area businesses, event organizers, community groups and residents, . “The chamber is holding a special event this April 6 to kick off the community outreach for planning community working with the Genesee County government to prepare the community to celebrate the occasion.
Chamber President Brian Cousins said there will be other presentations similar to the one Thursday to GAM.
“We’re going around and starting to contact each of our local leaders and get them up to speed on what’s coming up in 2024. It’s going to take time for us to get to everyone,” Cousins said Friday. “We’re going to try to get to everyone to get the presentation out there.”
According to the website timeanddate.com, total solar eclipses happen when the new moon comes between the sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth. The Chamber of Commerce’s website suggests, “Clear your schedule for April 8, 2024. A total solar eclipse will pass over the city and the entire GLOW Region that afternoon. It will be the first total eclipse visible in Batavia since Jan. 24, 1925.”
Cousins said there is great anticipation of a lot of visitors coming into the area on April 8, 2024.
“We also know that schools are going to be closed that day,” Cousins said of April 8, 2024. “There will be complete darkness for 3 minutes and 42 seconds. We want to get the word out as much as possible about this occurrence because it is going to affect every single person in this county.
Cousins said there’s going to be partial eclipse on Oct. 14, but the complete eclipse we won’t be until next year.
During the kickoff on April 6, in about three weeks, one of the things the chamber will do is unveil a website specifically about the 2024 total eclipse. Cousins said it will be similar to the Rochester eclipse website, www.rochestereclipse2024.org but will be focused on Genesee County.
“We’ll be helping people find information and different resources for events for the community,” he said.
The chamber president said the chamber will work with business who plan to have total eclipse events for the public in 2024.
“We will work with the businesses to make sure that we add them to the website so they can promote them. It could be quite an influx of tourism for that weekend,” he said. “The full eclipse is on Monday (April 8, 2024) so we anticipate people arriving and starting to kick off events that Friday (April 5) and continuing until that Monday. We’re part of a task force group that’s led by the Rochester Museum and Science Center and Visit Rochester.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.