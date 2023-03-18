Chamber eyes solar eclipse CASTING A SHADOW: Planning begins for rare 2024 occurrence

BATAVIA — With slightly over a year to go before a total solar eclipse plunges Genesee County into momentary darkness, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has begun getting ready.

“The chamber made its first community presentation to GAM (Genesee Association of Municipalities) members on the rare total solar eclipse that will occur over Genesee County on April 8, 2024, just one year away,” said chamber Tourism Coordinator Kelly Rapone.

