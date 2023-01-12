County Chamber lists award recipients
BATAVIA — The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Ceremony will be March 11 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd. This is the county’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism, the chamber said.
This year’s honorees are: Business of the Year, Max Pies Furniture Company, Inc.; Agricultural Business of the Year, Fenton’s Produce LLC; Innovative Business of the Year, Empire Hemp Co. LLC; Special Service Recognition of the Year, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!); Geneseean of the Year, Norm Argulski.
Tickets are $50 per person or a table of eight for $360.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors Oeuvres, Entrée Tables & Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. where dessert and coffee will be served. Call Kelly J. Bermingham at 343-7440, ext. 1026 to make your reservations.
