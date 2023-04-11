BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Lori Anauo of Alexander, right, gets some help from Stefanie Furlong, a sales rep for CUTCO, during last year’s Home Show.

BATAVIA — In about three days, the public will get the chance to visit dozens of vendors during the three-day Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Home Show at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.

More than 65 vendors will be there from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 at the door and children ages 12 and under can get in free if accompanied by an adult.

