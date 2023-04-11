BATAVIA — In about three days, the public will get the chance to visit dozens of vendors during the three-day Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Home Show at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.
More than 65 vendors will be there from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 at the door and children ages 12 and under can get in free if accompanied by an adult.
Director of Member Relations and Special Events Kelly Bermingham said there may be a few more vendors than there were a year ago. Also, there may be vendors who don’t have the staff to attend the Home Show year after year, so there is room for new vendors.
‘We always do hope that we get some new vendors in there and it naturally does happen.” she said. ”You don‘t want to tasee the same thing when you walk through, you want to see newness. We’re going to have a lot of that.”
Bermingham gave a couple of examples of new Home Show vendors you’ll see this weekend.
“A new one is Graves Brothers Home Improvement. HP Hood is participating this year. That was a surprise. You would think as a large manufacturer, what would they be doing at the Home Show? With the climate with the workforce, they’re probably using it as a recruitment opportunity, which would be smart in my opinion. A lot of the career fairs are geared toward high school kids, whereas the Home Show is primarily adults.”
Vendors will have Thursday to and part of Friday to set up before the Home Show kicks off at 5 p.m. The deadline for vendors to join the Home Show has passed, with some vendors waiting until the last minute to do so.
“If we have the space, we don’t turn someone away. You just always know there’s going to be last-minute vendors,” Bermingham said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s part of the show, I guess — the more, the merrier. We like it to be home-and-garden-type vendors, but it doesn’t limit you. We have our hospital that participates, we have GO ART! ...”
After a long winter, people come out and the chamber uses the show as a social event as well, she said.
“Even though the weather might be a little nicer this year, take a break and come down to the show,” Bermingham said.
Someone can win a $500 gift certificate from one of the participating Home Show vendors. A raffle will be drawn at the end of the show at 3 p.m. Sunday.
