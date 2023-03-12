BATAVIA — On Saturday night, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce presented five recipients with awards — honoring a Business of the Year, innovation, agriculture, special service recognition and the Geneseean of the Year.
The Business of the Year was Max Pies Furniture Company, Inc., 400 S. Jackson St., Batavia.
Steve Pies said he worked there in the summer during college and periodically while in high school, but officially became the fourth generation of family members to work there in August 2004. One of the things that’s unique about the longevity of Max Pies Furniture is despite being in Batavia for 117 years is that it’s been in the same location throughout that time.
“Even though the building we’ve added onto, we have been in the same location, which is a bizarre location,” he said. “It’s in a dead end, in a residential neighborhood, across from an elementary school. With all the challenges we face ... We have a staff that all somehow works together to become cohesive to get things done. It can be very stressful at times, it can be very fun at times, it can be very difficult at times. I’m very proud of our staff and that we have worked together through thick and thin.”
Steve’s dad, Phil Pies, recalled joining the store staff in 1970, while his grandfather, Max, and father, Sam, were there.
“We fought. There were times I wanted to leave. I did leave once for about four days,” he said as the audience laughed. “From that point on, it was fine. We worked very, very long hours, 9 to 9 — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. It was tough. Here we are, 53 years later, I’m still here and that’s it.”
The Agricultural Business of the Year was Fenton’s Produce LLC., 3323 Pratt Rd. in Batavia. Paul Fenton, who accepted the award along with his wife, Gail, said his uncle started the farm in the mid-’30s.
“We moved in here in ‘85 and we’ve been growing the fresh market vegetables ever since,” he said. “We grow most every vegetable you can think of. We start in the spring with asparagus and we go right through the fall. We’re harvesting well into November and, many times, into December with Brussels sprouts, cabbage and carrots. Even though we’re a small farm, we still need to use modern techniques. We use a lot of equipment now to help harvest or process our products.”
Gail Fenton said Fenton’s Produce goes to the farmer’s market in East Aurora.
“That is the only farmer’s market we do and the reason we just do that one is it’s a 100% grow-your-own market, which is exactly what we like to do,” she said. “We want the consumer to know exactly where their produce is coming from. We also wholesale to the Tops Market right here in Batavia, Le Roy and we also service the one in East Aurora.”
Innovative Business of the Year honors went to Empire Hemp Co. LLC, 204 E. Main St., Batavia. Co-founders Chris VanDusen and Shelly Wolanske accepted the award. Like other recipients, they thanked the Chamber of Commerce for recognizing the work they do.
“We would also like to thank our other partner and CFO, Kevin Halpin, for all he’s done to help bring our company to the next level, and our incredible team,” VanDusen said. “They believed in our vision for our company and took a chance on being part of an innovative business in this brand-new field. Without their passion, dedication and hard work, we would not be where we are today.” Wolanske said the co-founders also wanted to thank their families, friends and the community for their support.
‘Starting a business is never easy, especially in the cannabis field, but having a strong support system makes all the difference,” she said. “We are grateful for the encouragement we have received from everyone around us. At Empire Hemp Co., our goal is to not only create great products, but to also contribute to our community by educating and reducing the stigma around cannabis.”
The Special Service Recognition of the Year recipient, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!), has been thought of as a “best-kept secret,” Executive Director Gregory Hallock says, adding he doesn’t want it to be.
In the video made for the ceremony, Hallock took the audience on a tour of the building at 201 E. Main St., Batavia. The tour included the Artisan Gift Shop.
“In here, we have tons of 4-by-4 art pieces done by local artisans. We have T-shirts. We have bags to make sewing kits. We have coffee. We have everything in here ... Come on in and do some shopping,” he said.
There was also the Owen Library.
“Our dear friend, Jim Owen, who just passed away, donated everything to make this library happen. We are so incredibly grateful to him,” Hallock said. “As a member, you can take out any of these books. If you’re not a member, you can read the books in our facilities. It’s quite the amazing spot. You can sit by the fireplace, play games over in the corner.”
GO ART! also includes Emma’s Garden Lounge, donated in memory of Emma Hayes. Hallock said an official grand opening will be forthcoming.
“We also call it the Green Room because we have a comedy stage now. This Green Room is a space for the actors to sit and hang in, or the comedians,” he said. “We have all different plants in here.”
Geneseean of the Year Norm Argulski has received the award twice, the first one being in the 1990s. On Saturday, he said volunteering has its own rewards. Whether Argulski is participating in a Batavia Players production, the Resurrection Parish, St. Joseph’s School, Richmond Memorial Library, Genesee County Park and Forest, or Crossroads House, a comfort home for those nearing end of life, Argulski is filling his days helping others. “I have been blessed, truly blessed, by working with such wonderful, wonderful people and working for such wonderful organizations,” he said. “Volunteering is not a job, it’s a love. I am absolutely loving every moment that I spend working with these different organizations. These people are my friends and they’ve been my friends for a long time. I just want to say to all of you how much I appreciate all that you have done for me and what little I have done in return.
“To make matters very short, I simply say my gratitude to all and thank you very much,” he said.