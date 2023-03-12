Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAttending Saturday night’s banquet to accept awards were, front row, from left Shelly Wolanske of Empire Hemp Co., Gregory Hallock of GO ART!, Geneseean of the Year Norm Argulski and Gail Fenton of Fenton’s Produce; and back row, Chris VanDusen of Empire Hemp Co., Steve Pies and Phil Pies of Max Pies Furniture, and Paul Fenton of Fenton’s Produce LLC.

BATAVIA — On Saturday night, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce presented five recipients with awards — honoring a Business of the Year, innovation, agriculture, special service recognition and the Geneseean of the Year.

The Business of the Year was Max Pies Furniture Company, Inc., 400 S. Jackson St., Batavia.

