There’s a little over a year to go before the main event, but the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce wants to make the most of the opportunity from a tourism standpoint.
It also wants the city, towns and villages, and residents, to have fun on April 8,2024, when the last total solar eclipse for 126 years is set to take place.
“It will affect every single person that lives in our county and the outreach is in our region,” Chamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins said during a Zoom session Wednesday. “I think it’s very important that we can all group together and celebrate the event, because it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and share ideas and make sure everyone’s up to speed.”
In a total solar eclipse, the new moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking out the sun completely. Genesee County will be in the direct path of this totality, the county said. For 3 minutes and 42 seconds, the sky will become dark and bright stars and planets will appear. The sun’s outer atmosphere will shine around the moon’s silhouette. There may also be changes in temperature, winds and animal behavior.
For Genesee County, the total eclipse will begin at 3:19 to 3:23 p.m., lasting about 3 minutes and 42 seconds, Tourism Marketing Director Kelly Rapone said.
“Once the sun starts moving off, the totality ends at 3:24 and the balance of it will be completed by 4:32 in the afternoon,” Rapone said.
The nice thing for the county is that the total solar eclipse is going to exclude major East Coast cities.
“People from East Coast cities are going to find their way to a location along the path closest to them,” she said. “There’s a real opportunity there.”
Rapone said Rochester estimates that the nine-county Finger Lakes region could see as many as 375,000 to 500,000 visitors and up to almost a million people coming into Western New York to experience the eclipse.
“It’s really something that’s going to drive a lot of tourism into the area ...” she said. “Basically, the world’s spotlight is going to be on Western New York. Genesee County is uniquely situated directly in the path of totality. It’s important to be able to experience this with people who you care about. The last time we had this here in Genesee County was 1925 and we won’t have this again for 126 years. It really is something very, very special for us.”
One of the benefits of seeing the total eclipse in the county is less light pollution than some of the bigger cities that will be hosting eclipse viewings.
“We’re very fortunate to have a long duration of this experience,” she said.
In discussing the impact of the eclipse timing in 2024, Rapone noted April 8, 2024 – a Monday – will be eight days after Easter.
“Our schools will be closed. I know that education officials in the county have been working to make sure that our kiddos are not going to be stuck on school buses and miss this rare event, as well as not being too worried about all of the traffic that is going to occur,” she said.
The Rochester Museum and Science Center and the American Astronomical Society are the two organizations Genesee County is relying on, as are most of the communities lying in the path of the eclipse, for support pertaining to the scientific nature of the eclipse, Rapone said.
“Our goal for the celebration of this rare event is to have countywide celebrations, promotions and special events to kick off Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8 (2024) ... to have the best experience we can in commemorating this rare occasion,” Rapone said.
The chamber has ordered Genesee County-branded solar glasses.
‘We will be making a limited, free supply (available) to the municipalities for area residents,” she said. “The chamber will have solar glasses as well as Genesee County solar merchandise ... will be on sale through the chamber. What we’re really looking to do is rally the community members and plan out celebrations and special events, and really plan for Genesee County residents first.”
The is something the chamber wants people to enjoy, Rapone said.
“The Chamber of Commerce is leading in terms of community awareness. We also are reaching out to municipal leaders, civic associations, event organizers and our tourism and regular businesses — really just being able to inform, inspire, support and collate all of this information so we have a very well-rounded festival calendar, if you will.”
The communication will be with area businesses, residents and potential visitors. There will be “stakeholder” initiatives and meetings over the next year, which the chamber plans to announce next week.
“We will also be out and about in the communities to inform residents and meeting with businesses,” Rapone said. “We will be unveiling our online resource as well on April 6.” That will evolve from just a place to get involved to a place to get updates, ultimately to a place to find a full listing of events.
County Manager Matt Landers said the county and law enforcement will do their jobs to make sure everyone is safe.
“I know that we’re communicating with Genesee Valley BOCES. I’m glad they decided, collectively, that we would be having the day off for our students on that Monday,” he said. “We’ve got to first make this fun for our Genesee County residents, but we want to be welcoming to outsiders who come to our community and generate a little bit of sales tax if possible.”