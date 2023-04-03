BATAVIA — After some discussion with Public Health Director Paul Pettit, county Human Services Committee members agreed to support hiring a company to do lab services to test wastewater for opioids.

In a meeting last month, the Ways and Means Committee referred a resolution to hire Biobot Analytics Inc. for $1,000 per site per month, to test the wastewater sites in Le Roy and the city of Batavia. The money would come from opioid settlement funds.

