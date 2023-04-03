BATAVIA — After some discussion with Public Health Director Paul Pettit, county Human Services Committee members agreed to support hiring a company to do lab services to test wastewater for opioids.
In a meeting last month, the Ways and Means Committee referred a resolution to hire Biobot Analytics Inc. for $1,000 per site per month, to test the wastewater sites in Le Roy and the city of Batavia. The money would come from opioid settlement funds.
The proposed resolution would go back to the Ways and Means Committee meeting this Wednesday. If supported there, it would go to the full Legislature for approval.
“This is a passive way where we can monitor, obviously through wastewater,” Pettit said. “We don’t see, really, the true scope of what’s going on when we just look at overdoses, per se. We’ve got to start collecting some data ... start to build what that looks like and then once we get enough, we start to see the trends.”
The Health Department will be able to establish a baseline of the amount of drugs it is seeing in the wastewater system at any given time. When it sees spikes in the amount of drugs being found, it can put that information out to the public — if it sees chemicals such as Xylazine or more Fentanyl, for example.
“We can put out releases that (say), ‘Be aware. There’s something we’re seeing in our system that could be more reactive and cause more overdoses or overdose deaths,” Pettit said.
Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said this is a lot of resources for the county to put toward looking for a problem it already knows it has.
“Yes, the problem is here, but, again, we can’t track and understand the way it’s moving through a community. So, we get spikes,” Pettit said. “For example, in 2021, we were down in overdose deaths. Last year, we spiked back up again. We don’t know why. We had nine in ‘21, with one pending, still. We had nine in ‘22, with 13 pending.”
The more information the department has, it can use that information with substance abuse agencies and law enforcement agencies, the public health director said.
“Where are we going to get to the point where we’re going to see education back in schools again?” Clattenburg asked. “I think it used to be much more rigorous than it is now. I think when we let that piece of it go, we’re rolling it back now.”
Pettit said he agreed that there should be more education. The Opioid Task Force has had school representation at its meetings.
“COVID has sidetracked a lot of that and we’re trying to get back a lot of those meetings into focus work groups that were focused on these issues ...” he said. “We’re doing a lot of work. We were trending down significantly with our overdoses and overdose deaths and, unfortunately, we did see a spike again last year. We’re trying to understand that and this (the lab services) just gives us additional data to help understand what’s happening in the community in real time.”
