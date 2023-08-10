BATAVIA — The county Legislature will consider renewing contracts for school resource officers in five school districts.
A sixth district, Pavilion, is still looking for a school resource officer for the 2023-24 year. The district has said that Deputy Jeremy McClellan, who had been the SRO, will not be in that position next year, the Pavilion Board of Education has said.
A resolution the Genesee County Public Service Committee supported this week is for a two-year agreement (Sept. 1, 2023-Aug. 31, 2025) with Elba for reimbursement to the county of $241,138. It includes one-year agreements with Alexander (reimbursement of (98,838), Byron-Bergen (reimbursement of $104,036) and Oakfield-Alabama (reimbursement of $119,980). The agreement proposed with Pembroke is for 10 months (Sept. 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) and includes compensation of $104,433.
The SROs for those districts would be Deputies Eric Meyer (Alexander), Josh Brabon (Byron-Bergen), Ryan Young (Elba), Jordan Allejandro (Oakfield-Alabama) and Patrick Reeves (Pembroke).
“Some of the officers take the medical buyback, whereas others stick with the family plan, medical. That makes quite a difference in the (compensation),” Sheriff William Sheron Jr. said,
Sheron said Pavilion has done interviews.
“I think they’ve focused in on one officer and we’ll be announcing that shortly,” he said. “They had a team that did their interviews along with us. We had somebody on the team.”
The sheriff said that within the next week, there may be an announcement about the proposed new SRO.
“Then I’ll bring the contract back through Public Service,” he said.
Pavilion Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman on Wednesday told The Daily News she would send it and update when the district’s decisions are in place. The district Board of Education’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday in the High School Auditorium.