BATAVIA — Upgrades in Emergency 911 Dispatch Center technology, costing roughly $350,000 will get underway in late February, with most of the cost to be grant-funded.

All the furniture in the dispatch center will be replaced. Though the furniture is years old, it is used all the time, Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1