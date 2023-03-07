Genesee earns top development ranking

BATAVIA — Led by the success of projects at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP)’s green manufacturing megasite, Genesee County has gotten recognition in Site Selection Magazine as the northeastern U.S.’s top-performing micropolitan for business development.

“These rankings confirm what site selectors and business decision-makers have validated again and again — that Genesee County’s shovel-ready sites, ready infrastructure and robust regional workforce enable the Genesee County Economic Development Center and our partners to deliver positive outcomes for our communities, our employers, and our workforce,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde.

