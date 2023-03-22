BATAVIA — Genesee County legislators this afternoon honored the memory of an emergency services dispatcher who died Tuesday at age 38 was in the county Legislature’s thoughts during its regular meeting.
In addition, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association (GCSEA) set up a GoFundMe page, “Andrew K. Merkel’s Family Support Fund,” with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Merkel family. As of 6:15 p.m. today, the total raised was at $10,215. Donations may also be mailed to the GCSEA, PO Box 46, Batavia, NY 14021.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein read some of Andrew K. Merkel’s background with the county Sheriff’s Office, from information provided by GCSEA President Nathan Fix. Stein noted that Merkel served the Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 1, 2011. In addition to his regular duties as a dispatcher, he was a communications training officer and a GCSEA board member. Merkel worked for Mercy EMS as an EMT from 2009 to 2015. He was an Oakfield baseball coach and mentor and a longstanding member of the Alabama Fire Department.
Outside of serving his community, Merkel spent his time operating Wings Cupped Retriever Services, his dog training company, which specialized in obedience, retriever and gun dog training. He also enjoyed duck hunting and the outdoors.
“On top of all that, he was a family man and a great friend. He loved spending time with his wife and three young children and talking about their escapades,” Stein read. “He contributed valuable guidance and tremendous support over many years to anyone who crossed his path.”
The Legislature also held a moment of silence in Merkel’s memory.
