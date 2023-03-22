Merkel

BATAVIA — Genesee County legislators this afternoon honored the memory of an emergency services dispatcher who died Tuesday at age 38 was in the county Legislature’s thoughts during its regular meeting.

In addition, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association (GCSEA) set up a GoFundMe page, “Andrew K. Merkel’s Family Support Fund,” with the goal of raising $25,000 for the Merkel family. As of 6:15 p.m. today, the total raised was at $10,215. Donations may also be mailed to the GCSEA, PO Box 46, Batavia, NY 14021.

