BATAVIA — The county’s emergency response leaders will find out where the local taxing entities stand on offering volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a break on their property taxes.

“Our county Emergency Management Department will be reaching out to local municipalities and school districts to gauge the interest level of enacting the exemption,” said County Manager Matt Landers. Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode will then come before the Ways and Means Committee in the future to discuss their findings, Landers said Tuesday.

