BATAVIA — The county’s emergency response leaders will find out where the local taxing entities stand on offering volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a break on their property taxes.
“Our county Emergency Management Department will be reaching out to local municipalities and school districts to gauge the interest level of enacting the exemption,” said County Manager Matt Landers. Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode will then come before the Ways and Means Committee in the future to discuss their findings, Landers said Tuesday.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance says new legislation gives municipalities, school districts and fire districts throughout the state the option to provide a property tax exemption of up to 10% to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. Any exemption would be valid only on property used exclusively as a residence. If a portion of a volunteer’s property is used for other purposes, the exemption would be prorated accordingly.
In order to be eligible, volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers must live in the community served by their volunteer organization and meet a minimum service requirement of between two and five years, as set by the respective taxing jurisdiction, the state says. Also, the local entity may decide to provide a lifetime exemption to volunteers with at least 20 years of service as long as they maintain their primary residence in the county they have served. Taxing jurisdictions may also allow unremarried surviving spouses of eligible volunteers to retain the exemption.
Genesee County Deputy Treasurer and Director of Real Property Tax Service (RPTS) Kevin Andrews said at Monday’s Public Service Committee meeting that if the county adopts the exemption, it would only apply to county taxes. Each town, village, school district would have to adopt it for the exemption to apply to the taxes those groups collect.
Andrews said he took the total estimated number of volunteers in the county of 585, a number emergency medical services provided.
“I took that, took the average residential assessment of all properties within the county, assumed that we offer the full 10%, based on our current tax rate,” he said. When he did that, he came up with an average savings of $134 for each volunteer who would choose to receive the exemption.
“That’s just an average, because if their property’s worth more ... they would get more. If their property’s worth less, they would get less,” Andrews said. “If somebody rents, they wouldn’t qualify.”
Andrews said to get any exemption at all, a volunteer would have to meet this criterion.
“Each municipality that adopts the exemption can set parameters for how they determine who would be considered a volunteer or not,” the deputy treasurer said.
Committee member Chad Klotzbach said he supports the incentive.
“What are we incentivizing? That would just be the question,” he said.
The committee was told that if a volunteer takes the property tax credit, he or she cannot claim the $200 volunteer firefighters’ and ambulance workers’ income tax credit ($400 for married filing joint taxpayers where both spouses are eligible).
“That’s part of looking at the analysis,” Andrews said. On average, he said, volunteers who receive a county exemption by itself will not get enough of a tax break to make getting the exemption worthwhile.
If someone has a higher-value home, it might be worth taking the property tax exemption, Andrews said.
With the county exemption, the estimated tax rate increase, if every volunteer were to apply for and receive the exemption, would be 2 cents. That means the average resident would pay an extra $3.30 per year in taxes.
Committee member Marianne Clattenburg asked what the cost shift to other taxpayers would be if fire or ambulance volunteers take the property tax exemption.
“I’m very concerned about this cost shift. Because, we have mutual aid. I’m going to speak for the city residents again, because we pay a hefty price for professional fire service, which we want in the city of Batavia,” she said. “This exemption is going to get shifted onto an already burdened city resident.”
Andrews said if the estimated 585 volunteers take the exemption, multiplying that by an average savings of $134 would result in a cost shift of about $78,000.
Clattenburg said if the county would talk about using excess sales tax or some other revenue source to address the cost shift, she would support offering this exemption. She said she doesn’t want that cost shifted to other taxpayers.
On Tuesday, Landers said that while it is up to each municipality and school district whether to provide the exemption, it only makes sense for everyone to keep in communication.
“The exemption really only becomes effective when multiple municipalities and school districts coordinate to jointly provide for the exemption,” he said.
