BATAVIA — This year, the 183rd Genesee County Fair lost money in general, but some of the events had record numbers.
“We were down 13%, $8,200, this year with gate revenue,” said fair Co-Manager Rose Topolski. “The weather the last Saturday took us out. We were down $8,400 on that day alone, so we were pacing with our previous year’s record year numbers until then.”
Topolski said Friday night’s Demolition Derby set an attendance record.
“Having infield seating helped us fit more people,” she said. “Livestock exhibits were all up, about 2,000 animals throughout the week. Thursday night Livestock Auction was the third-largest in history, with over 200 lots auctioned off. The Livestock Auction did almost $340,000 up about $20,000 from the previous year.”
There were 72 vendors at the 2023 edition of the Genesee County Fair — 40 indoor and 32 outdoor, Topolski said.
One new event on the schedule for Saturday was the Enduro Race, but the event was canceled due to the weather and track conditions.
“Stay tuned, because we will announce a makeup date in the near future,” the fair said on Facebook over the weekend.