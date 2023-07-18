BATAVIA — Do you have a favorite medley you like to sing or play in front of close friends?
Can you twirl multiple times in a row or balance a ball on your finger while playing the clarinet? Show off your hidden talents or special skills this year during the long-standing Talent Show at the Genesee County Fair.
The event is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 5056 East Main Street Rd.
Laura Kauppi runs the event and has been doing so for the last three years. She was a contestant herself, in her youth.
“I remember participating in the Talent Show as a child,” she said. “I have many happy memories performing in the talent show at the fair, and that is why I enjoy facilitating the talent show now.”
The Talent Show welcomes any type of family friendly acts to participate. The ages groups are divided into tiny tots (ages 6 and under), mini (ages 7 to 12), maxi (ages 13 to 19) and adult (ages 20 and older).
“In the past we have had comedians, musicians, theatre groups, dancers, bands, and more,” said Kauppi.
Contestants can perform as a solo act, duet and/or group. People may participate up to three times in their age group and may perform in another age group with a duet or group.
Fairgoers are encouraged to watch the show and cheer on contestants. The show welcomes about two dozen contestants annually.
So far, this year’s event will feature a Chinese folk dance, pianists, singers and a family band.
“This is my third year facilitating the talent show,” Kauppi said. “I really enjoy watching children (and adults) make happy memories just like the memories I made participating in the talent show as a child.”
All participants that register by July 22 will receive a goody bag. All participants will receive a ribbon.
There are small cash prizes for contestants who win first, second or third place.
Contestants can register at https://tinyurl.com/4dk7rj7c or visit the Genesee County Fair Facebook page.