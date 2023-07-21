The schedule for the Genesee County Fair includes:
At the fair every day
n Air Sculpture (balloon display build all day every day and balloon demonstrations 12 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.)
n Pig Racing — July 22, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 23, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 24, 3 and 7 p.m.; July 25, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 26, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 27, 4, 6, 8 p.m.; July 28, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 29, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.)
n Niagara Down Under (all day, every day)
n n Pony Rides (all day, every day)
n Chain Saw Carver (all day, every day)
n Fame Racing — radio-controlled car racing (July 22, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; July 23, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 24, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 25, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 26, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 27, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 28, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 29, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.)
July 21
North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic Series
n 11 a.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show (Horse Arena) — Unicorn, Ladies Cart and North American Classic Youth Cart
n 3 p.m. Stockyard Classic Hog Showmanship, Breeding Gilt and Market Hog
n 4:30 p.m. Draft Farm Team Show (Horse Arena)
n 5:30 p.m. North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic Class (Horse Arena)
July 22
DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY/Kids Day
n Fair opens at 9 a.m.
n 8 a.m. Stockyard Classic Sheep Showmanship, Breeding Sheep Show and Market Lamb Show
n 11 a.m. Hog Showmanship Show -2 Breeding Gilt and Market Hog
n noon Stockyard Classic Goat Showmanship, Breeding Doe and Market Goat Show
n 4 p.m. Sheep Showmanship Show -2, Breeding Sheep and Market Lamb
n 8:30 a.m. Open Halter Draft Show (Horse Arena)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition Halls and buildings open
n noon-4 p.m. Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
n 12:30 p.m. Open Class 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
n 1–10 p.m. Midway opens, Kids 16 and Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 5–10 p.m. Midway open at regular rates
n 7-10 p.m. BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. exhibit halls and buildings close
July 23
SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
n 9 a.m. Open Class Poultry Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. Open Class Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n noon Stockyard Classic Beef Show and Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
n 1-9 p.m. Midway open
n noon-4 p.m. Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
n 12:30 p.m. Open Class 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
n 1–10 p.m. Midway opens, Kids 16 and Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 5–10 p.m. Midway open at regular rates
n 7-10 p.m. BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. exhibit halls and buildings close
n 2 p.m. Empire Classic Sheep Show
n 3-5 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant Speech and Talent (Entertainment Tent)
n 7-10 p.m. Knight Patrol (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
July 24
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4-9 p.m. Midway open
n 6–9 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant and Crowning (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit Halls and buildings close
July 25
FIRST RESPONDERS & Chapin Manufacturing Day
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4–9 p.m. Midway opens
n 6 p.m. Parade lineup (Racing Pit area)
n 6:30 p.m. Genesee County Fair Parade — around fairgrounds
n 7–10 p.m. Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
JULY 26
KIDS’ DAY & Wonder Windows
n 10 a.m. Exhibit halls and buildings open
n 12:30 p.m. Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building)
n 1–9 p.m. Midway opens, kids 16 and under ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 7–10 p.m. Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
n 7 p.m. 4-H Alumni Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
JULY 27
HP HOOD DAY
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 4– 9 p.m. Midway open
n 6:30 p.m. 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale begins (Main Show Ring)
n 7–10 p.m. The Eaglez Tribute Band
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
JULY 28
GENESEE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NIGHT
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 11 a.m. 4-H FCS Club Activity (Kennedy Building)
n 4–9 p.m. Midway open
n 6:15 p.m. Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby (Grandstands)
n 7 p.m. Demolition Derby (Grandstands); Fireworks at the completion of the Demo Derby
n 7:30-11 p.m. Audibull (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close
JULY 29
KIDS’ DAY
n 8:30 a.m. NIOGA Dairy Showmanship Show (Main Show Ring)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n 10:30 a.m. NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)
n 1–9 p.m. Midway opens, kids 16 and under ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 3:30 p.m. Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building)
n 7 p.m. Enduro (Race Track Grandstands)
n 7-11 p.m. BarnStorm – (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. Exhibit halls and buildings close