BATAVIA — The North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Class took to the arena Friday morning and evening at the Genesee County Fair, with 11 entries competing in the evening.
Taking first that evening was driver Bud Miller of Red Oak Farms Percherons. Second was driver Ross Honsberger of Jackson Fork Ranch Percherons LLC. In third was Kyle Quartaro of Stoney Hill Farm.
The rest of the field finished as follows: fourth place, Justin Hille of H.D. Rapid Percherons; fifth, Sarah Brockoff of Brockwood Belgians; sixth, Dusty Bezek of Rock Bottom Farm; seventh, Justin Hussey of White Mountain Percherons; eighth, Mark Barie of Lor-Rob Dairy Farm; ninth, Dale Mattoon of Pine Hollow Dairy; 10th, David Hershey of Spring Mount Percherons; and 11th, Ashley Fox of CNY Event Ranch.
“We have 11 hitches with us this evening. At the end of this competition, you’re going to see 66 draft horses in this arena at one time,” announcer Deb Barie told the crowd. “The nice part is, we are running a second section of the North American Classic Series (today). These same 11 hitches will be here to compete as well. If you enjoy tonight (Friday), please be sure to join us again.”
Today’s Six-Horse Hitch events start at 12:30 p.m. at the Horse Arena.
Today’s schedule includes:
DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY/Kids Day
n Fair opens at 9 a.m.
n 8 a.m. Stockyard Classic Sheep Showmanship, Breeding Sheep Show and Market Lamb Show
n 11 a.m. Hog Showmanship Show -2 Breeding Gilt and Market Hog
n noon Stockyard Classic Goat Showmanship, Breeding Doe and Market Goat Show
n 4 p.m. Sheep Showmanship Show -2, Breeding Sheep and Market Lamb
n 8:30 a.m. Open Halter Draft Show (Horse Arena)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition Halls and buildings open
n noon-4 p.m. Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
n 12:30 p.m. Open Class 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
n 1–10 p.m. Midway opens, Kids 16 and Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 5–10 p.m. Midway open at regular rates
n 7-10 p.m. BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. exhibit halls and buildings close
Sunday’s schedule includes:
n 9 a.m. Open Class Poultry Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. Open Class Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
n 10 a.m. WNY Garden Pullers Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)
n 10 a.m. Exhibition halls and buildings open
n noon Stockyard Classic Beef Show and Open Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
n 1-9 p.m. Midway open
n noon-4 p.m. Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
n 12:30 p.m. Open Class 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
n 1–10 p.m. Midway opens, Kids 16 and Under Ride for $15/wristband from 1-5 p.m.
n 2 p.m. Empire Classic Sheep Show
n 3-5 p.m. Fair Queen Pageant Speech and Talent (Entertainment Tent)
n 5–10 p.m. Midway open at regular rates
n 7-10 p.m. BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
n 7-10 p.m. Knight Patrol (Entertainment Tent)
n 10 p.m. exhibit halls and buildings close
At the fair every day:
n Air Sculpture (balloon display build all day every day and balloon demonstrations 12 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.)
n Pig Racing — July 22, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 23, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 24, 3 and 7 p.m.; July 25, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 26, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 27, 4, 6, 8 p.m.; July 28, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.; July 29, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.)
n Niagara Down Under (all day, every day)
n Pony Rides (all day, every day)
n Chain Saw Carver (all day, every day)
n Fame Racing — radio-controlled car racing (July 22, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.; July 23, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 24, 2 and 6 p.m.; July 25, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 26, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 27, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 28, 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; July 29, 1, 3 and 5 p.m.)