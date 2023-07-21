BATAVIA — The horses were coming out of the trailers as they were led to the arena. setup was underway for mechanical car races and at least one grange had its display ready to go.
The first events due to start today at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Rd., but most of the fair events will be from July 22-29. Fame Racing will entertain fair-goers every day, said Robb Strobridge of Fast Action Motorsports Entertainment, based in Dover, Del.
“There’s trophies awarded and they’ll be competing to qualify for a grand championship awarded in the last tournament,” said Strobridge, as he and Colton Tarbell got the track in place Thursday morning. “There’s eight drivers at one time, but we’ll do eight races every time we race. We’ll do that three or four times a day.”
The event was popular last year, he said.
The North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic will open the fair today. Among the participants are 2022 North American Champion Jackson Fork Ranch of Little Jackson and the reserve champion, Red Oak Farms of Kahnawake, Quebec.
Mark Barie, show manager and exhibitor, said the Genesee County Agricultural Society and the fair were wonderful in allowing the series space to host the competitors and their horses.
“We need a good crowd to come out and support the event,” Barie said. “I want it more than packed, if we can. We can’t do it without our exhibitors. We can’t do it without our sponsors, but we really need the fans.”
The shows will be at 5:30 p.m. today and 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Horse Arena, he said.
“We’ll have hitches from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Quebec and the states of Wyoming and Michigan,” he said.
Barie, of Lor-Rob Dairy Farm in East Bethany, said Lor-Rob has horses in the show.
“We’re six miles away. We’re the closest. We’ve shown here for 35 years,” he said.
The show is a $5,000 class, Barie said.
“In order to have a Classic Series 6, you have to have a $5,000 purse,” he said. “We divide it, but not equally. The winner gets a little more.”
Jaylen Schrock of Red Oak Farms said Red Oak came to Batavia with nine horses. It became part of the fair through its connections with Barie, who’s a friend, Schrock said.
“It’s just part of our circuit. We have a show circuit and it’s just another good show to stop (at),” Schrock said. “A super-fun show — lots of people who have been here before enjoyed it. Good luck to everyone and we hope for a fun show.”
Ross Honsberger from Jackson Fork said Jackson Fork brought 10 horses to this year’s fair. The fair has been a good host, he said.
“We’ve had a very good season so far, so I would think we’d have a good shot, but there’s other good hitches here,” said Honsberger. “Anything’s possible with horses, good and bad.”
In the Exhibition Building, Corfu Grange No. 142 had its display ready for the fair’s start. Grange members Becky Perry, Leon Perry, Linda Tucker, Lynn Wahl, Corrine Koepf and Karen Bridge were there Thursday to get the display ready.
“There are 13 granges in Genesee County. They’re down to four active granges — Corfu, East Pembroke, Elba and Bergen,” Koepf said. “Everyone’s struggling, always looking for new members.”
Koepf said there are articles on display to read and interactive materials.
“The kids can read the questions and find the answers. We’ve got lots of information,” she said. “We try to pick an important topic. We’ve got handouts for kids, handouts for adults.”