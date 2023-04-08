BATAVIA — From an emergency/law enforcement perspective, agencies in Genesee County and the area have already been talking about the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse and public safety, a county Emergency Management leader says.
Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said that last spring, the state Office of Emergency Management brought up the total solar eclipse and public safety with him.
“We’ve had conversations since then about public safety. Obviously, law enforcement’s going to be involved in that — all the public safety law enforcement agencies, all the fire departments all the EMS agencies — to ensure adequate staffing in the roadways,” he told The Daily News Thursday while at the Chamber of Commerce’s formal announcement of celebration plans for next year’s eclipse.
Yaeger said the main reason for that is the higher-than-normal number of people in the area around the time of the eclipse. Making sure the traffic is moving on the roads will be important, he said.
“The roadways are going to be congested or potentially congested, so we want to make sure they’re safe and, if emergency services are needed, we have adequate emergency services in the area on duty for that population increase on that day or two that may happen,” he said. “We’re continuing to work on plans, having discussions with all the public safety partners, both local and state.”
Yaeger said agencies are hoping the hotels and restaurants are busy in the days around the eclipse.
“It’s really going to be just making sure the emergency services are available for anybody that might need it,” he said. The OEM coordinator said this would primarily mean making sure EMS is available.
“We deal with traffic with Darien Lake. The Sheriff’s Office does a great job with high traffic flows in the Darien Lake area and under the Thruway and off the Thruway, so we’re used to those types of things,” he said. “We just want to make sure all the partners are included, whether it’s the New York State Thruway Authority, New York State DOT (Department of Transportation), New York state troopers. They’re worried about Erie County, Monroe County, Genesee, Wyoming. This whole region’s going to be impacted.”
Later in the day on April 8, 2024, it will become busier on the roads, Yaeger said.
“People will come in on a slow pace. When it’s over, they leave at a faster pace, so that’s where our concern’s going to be,” he said.
Yaeger said Emergency Management and law enforcement are hoping the eclipse tourism activities are successful and that the weather is good on April 8, 2024.
After the chamber’s presentation, Genesee Community College President Dr. James Sunser said the college is interested in participating in the eclipse if GCC has open parking space that could be used.
“We’re going to take a look at how we can work with the county to promote that we’re up on the hill a little bit,” Sunser said. “We can control the lights around the area. It should be a really nice viewing spot for the public to come in.”
GCC will work with its science faculty, the president said, on how it can have educational opportunities having to do with the eclipse. Sunser said GCC was waiting until after the chamber’s announcement to start making plans, but added that science faculty are aware of the opportunity.
Batavia Town Board member Patti Michalak, who was also at the kickoff, said the Town Board hasn’t discussed anything the town might do for the eclipse, The board will start talking about it, possibly later this month, now that the chamber held its announcement.
The county Chamber of Commerce Thursday unveiled its plans to celebrate the eclipse. For Genesee County, the eclipse is expected to begin at 2:06 p.m. April 8. The beginning of the total eclipse of the sun is to start at 3:19 p.m. and end at about 3:24 p.m. The county will be in darkness for 3 minutes and 42 seconds. The eclipse will end entirely at 4:32 p.m. According to the website timeanddate.com, total solar eclipses happen when the new moon comes between the sun and Earth and casts the darkest part of its shadow, the umbra, on Earth.
The Chamber of Commerce will work with municipalities and the community over the next year to promote eclipse-themed special events, celebrations, exhibits and viewing opportunities from April 5-8, 2024. The celebrations will include viewing parties, food-and-drink-themed menus, art and historical exhibits, science and nature programming, commemorative eclipse merchandise and ISO-certified safe solar glasses, and lodging packages.
The community can stay up-to-date and take part in the planning by joining monthly information meetings, via Zoom, on the third Tuesday of each month, said chamber Membership and Marketing Director Katy Hobbs. The first one is scheduled for April 18. The website launched Thursday, GeneSEEtheEclipse.com, includes links people can click on to join in the planning and sign up for news and information on special events.