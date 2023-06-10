BATAVIA — Genesee County will have some temporary aid in addressing staffing of key positions.
These include emergency services dispatchers, mental health clinical therapists and social workers, caseworkers and social welfare examiners.
The state Department of Civil Service approved Genesee County’s participation in the Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program. The program goals are to enhance recruitment efforts, increase the number of qualified candidates for open positions and address candidates’ concerns about test requirements for job retention for specified titles.
Through May 17, HELP will temporarily eliminate the requirement for Civil Service testing for these titles. Candidates hired during this period will be placed in the non-competitive classification until May 17.
Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono said the 911 Dispatch Center is down four full-time dispatcher positions, along with the assistant director position.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been working with our county Human Resources Department since the HELP program was first brought forth as a possibility right through the time the county received approval from New York state,” he told The Daily News.
The Sheriff’s Office will work diligently to fill the four vacant dispatcher positions, he said.
“This is not a quick fix as the hiring process takes time as potential employees go through an extensive background check. Once hired, they then go through another 16-17 weeks of training before they can operate on their own,” Riccobono said.
The director of emergency communications said he doesn’t have a current tally on the amount of overtime spent due to staff shortage.
“We are utilizing overtime daily to ensure we have sufficient staffing in the Dispatch Center. This amount of overtime places a burden on the current dispatch staff,” he said. “Summer is our normal time for increased overtime so as we head into summer and concert season at both Darien Lake and Batavia Downs, it’s not going to get any better anytime soon.”
In a press release, the county said it aims to attract highly skilled professionals to join its workforce by offering this streamlined hiring process.
Director of Mental Health and Community Services Lynda Battglia said the HELP program has helped the department on the clinical side.
“The benefit to the county applying for the HELP program allows us to fill the positions. Sometimes the fear of having to take a Civil Service exam and pass can be nerve wracking for somebody. It might even be a deterrant for some people. If you have, lets say, test anxiety of if you are anxious about having to sit for exams you migh t not even apply for a county or state position on account of the test. The Civil service test is a non-issue with this program.”
One full-time, clinical therapist opening has been filled and another is expected to be.
“We just had somebody start this past week. We have somebody getting ready to start in a couple of weeks. They’ll be part of the HELP program,” Battaglia said. “Even if I hav a staff person leave in six months and a new person come on, they won’t have to sit for the (Civil Service) exam.”
There will still be two clinical therapist vacancies after that second person joins the department, Battaglia said.
“We will have two vacancies. However, the HELP program has the potential to help us throughout the year,” she said. ”Clinical therapists and social workers, if there are too many vacanies, the more individuals a worker has to see.”
Fewer vacancies allows for quality care and for peope to be seen more often, Battaglia said. “Last year, during the pandemic, when we were down 60% of our clinical staff, that was an incredible hit to the staff and to the community,” she said. “We’re in a better place and when we’re fully staffed, it creates an ideal outocme. My staff are doing incredible work every day, regardless of how many vacancies we have. We have five interns starting at the start of the acedemic year. I think they usually start around August/September.”
Some people may just not be good test-takers and get anxious about whether they’ll pass.
“This program (HELP) has the potential to eliinate those fears. It has the potential to open up a bigger candidate pool,” Battaglia said.
All candidates must still meet the minimum qualifications for their desired positions. For further information or inquiries about the HELP Program, interested individuals should contact the Genesee County Human Resources Department at (585) 815-7805 or civilservice@co.genesee.ny.us.