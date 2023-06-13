BATAVIA — Genesee County has about $95,000 in annual grant funding to keep offering home evaluations and health hazard prevention education, should the Legislature choose to accept it. Legislators will vote on whether to do that when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Old County Courthouse, 7 Main St.
Staff from the Genesee County Health Department have visited homes or hung information about Healthy Neighborhoods on residents’ doors in some neighborhoods. They’ve been making visits during the day, but are planning to try visits in the evening.
The goal includes evaluating homes for indoor air quality, lead-based paint hazards, fire risks and other health hazards. At the evaluations, residents are educated on home safety issues such as asthma management, childhood lead poisoning prevention, carbon monoxide poisoning, radon gas and fire safety and prevention.
The state Department of Health notified the county Public Health Director Paul Pettit the county has been awarded $95,514 through March 31. The Human Services Committee supported accepting the grant when it met last week.
Pettit said the staff is working on targeted areas, different census blocks in the city of Batavia and the town of Batavia.
“I’m not sure which ones they’re working on at the moment, but they’re moving through the different areas,‘ he said. “We’re going to try to have some of the staff go out in the evening to try to change it up a little bit. A lot of people aren’t home. They’re working, so it’s kind of tough when we’re sending out people at 2 in the afternoon and no one’s home.”
Pettit said people may come home and see the Healthy Neighborhoods information hung on their doorknobs and think, “Oh, I’ll call later.”
“It’s better when you can actually have a conversation with someone,” Pettit said. “We’ve been in, I think, a dozen homes so far.”
Pettit said it took awhile to find the person to lead the Healthy Neighborhoods program.
“Then, we had to buy the supplies. It’s really year one as far as I’m concerned. It’s just getting started,” he said.
Pettit said Health Department staff may start going out in the evenings pretty quickly.
As far as how much time the department has someone go out in the evenings, Pettit said it depends on whether the idea is successful.
“If we do it and we don’t get any more response than we do during the day, we probably won’t continue it. If we’re having a lot of conversations, we’re seeing more people participate and say, ‘Yeah, come on it. I’ll take a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector, we’ll continue it.”
Even if visits in the evenings don’t work out, the department will continue to use the funding provided through the grant, Pettit said.
In September, Karen Schmidt was hired as environmental health specialist to lead the Healthy Neighborhoods program.
Kaitlin Pettine, public information officer for the Genesee and Orleans County Health departments, said the grant states the department will target two census tracts each year for the first two years, and then one tract each year in the next three years.
“The first year, we focused on Ward 4 and Ward 3. For the second year, we will focus on Ward 2 and Ward 5,” she said. “Any resident of the city or town of Batavia is eligible for the program and we accept referrals at any time. Since we switched areas in the beginning of April, we have visited 465 homes and left 450 door hangers.” At 55 of the homes, Pettine said, a resident answered the door and listened to a short introduction about the Healthy Neighborhoods Program.
“Most of those residents refused to participate at the time of the visit, but they took information to potentially contact us at a later time,” she said.
Based on a small number of home visits, the Health Department estimates one-third of the homes have not had a working smoke detector on every level or lacked a carbon monoxide alarm.
“We have not encountered serious structural problems, but about a third of the residences that we have visited have had small roof or plumbing leaks or mold concerns,” Pettine said.