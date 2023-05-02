Health Dept. outlines ‘Healthy Neighborhoods’ program
BATAVIA — The county Health Department has been making door-to-door home visits in the city and town of Batavia for its Healthy Neighborhoods program and hopes to make hundreds of such visits a year.
“A pair of Health Department staff make home visits to people. It’s for renters and homeowners, it doesn’t matter. Our target area right now is the town and city of Batavia,” Genesee County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Karen Schmidt.
The Healthy Neighborhoods program, which Schmidt presented Monday to the City Council, is supported by a five-year grant from the state Department of Health. The county’s grant goes through 2027.
The goal is to make 200 visits and 50 repeat visits per year. The priority revisits are to residents who have asthma. The department would revisit those residences a year later, she said. Other priorities are homes with children or that are in poor condition.
“We have some safety supplies that are available. We give them some of the supplies. We come back to see if they’re using them a couple of months later,” Schmidt said.
Department staff have been going door-to-door in the city, leaving door hangers with information to contact them about a home visit.
“We started in wards 3 and 4. We just started switching to (wards) 2 and 5 for this grant year,” the environmental health specialist said. “When we are in the home, we have a survey that’s provided by the state health department. The sections of the survey include: basic demographic information about the residents and asking whether anyone smokes or has asthma because the department has more information for those people.
“We check for fire safety in the home, so for working smoke detectors, windows and doors that are accessible in an emergency, that there’s not a lot of clutter that would prevent you from being able to leave,” she said. “We check for lead hazards in homes that were built before 1978, because that is the year they banned lead paint for consumer paint. For that, we would look for deteriorated paint, because it’s the dust or the paint chips that are a hazard.”
Schmidt said department staff would check for the home’s air quality. If people smoke indoors there, the department would encourage them to smoke outside. They check for working carbon monoxide detectors and ask if the home has been tested for radon. The department will also look at the general condition of the home.
“Are there major roof leaks, plumbing leaks. Are the floors, the stairs, the railings in good condition,” she said. “We have a referral sheet that’s to agencies or providers of services that might be applicable. We don’t have the budget to do repairs ourselves, but we can try to refer them to community groups that might be able to help.”
The department has free supplies available, such as smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, radon detectors, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, night lights and outlet covers.
Schmidt said the goals of the program include preventing lead poisoning.
The final goal is preventing residential injuries and fire deaths.
Health staff would also give out an information sheet. The department accepts referrals from the city Code Enforcement and Fire Department, as well as the county Office for the Aging and Department of Social Services, as well as from medical providers; Health staff would share information with Code Enforcement if there are major problems found in a home. Health is working with the fire department to install smoke detectors where needed. It is in touch with the Office for the Aging if a resident is old enough to need hand rails on his or her stairs.
Information about Healthy Neighborhoods may be found at the department’s website, www.GOHealthNY.org, under “Lead Poisoning Prevention/Healthy Neighborhoods Program.” That webpage includes a link to a Healthy Neighborhoods referral form someone can fill out to set up a home visit. When someone fills out the form, Schmidt said, she will receive an email and the visit is set up from there. Participation in Healthy Neighborhoods is optional and the information a resident provides health staff is confidential.
“We’re trying to go to more community events and stuff like that, too,” Schmidt said.
A person calling about a visit could call either (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 or (585) 344-2580, ext. 5519. A voicemail left at either number would be forwarded to Schmidt.
Health Department Public Information Officer Kaitlin Pettine said staff will make home visits for any resident in the city or town of Batavia who requests one, regardless of whether it is in the current target area.