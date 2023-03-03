County historian eager to digitize records

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Dr. Michael Eula, left, answers a question from Human Services Committee member John Deleo on Wednesday.

BATAVIA — Genesee County Historian Dr. Michael Eula has county permission to seek at least $75,000 in state grant funds to digitize records the county History Department has to keep for 50 years or more.

Eula spoke to the county Human Services Committee Wednesday about the grant from the state Archives Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund.

