BATAVIA — Genesee County Historian Dr. Michael Eula has county permission to seek at least $75,000 in state grant funds to digitize records the county History Department has to keep for 50 years or more.
Eula spoke to the county Human Services Committee Wednesday about the grant from the state Archives Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund.
“I want to see digitized our long-standing records in terms of what the retention schedule requires,” he said.
Eula said he would like to get records that the county has to keep for 50 years to permanently off the shelves and digitize them.
“In particular, (it’s) not only to save shelf space, but also to allow people to access files that they need from their desk,” Eula said. “That will go a long way to cutting down a lot of foot traffic that comes in and out of the records center.”
Committee Chairman Gregg Torrey asked Eula whether he was confident about getting the grant.
“I actually am. I was wondering about that when I was driving over — how I would answer that question if it came up,” Eula said. “I’ve been unsuccessful before with this, but I feel I’ve deciphered the Albany bureaucratic hurdles language.
“If we can get more than $75,000, depending upon what the state budget would look like by the end of the closing period of the application, then I’ll ask for an amendment to do that,” the county historian said. “$75,000 is not a whole lot of money working with an outside vendor such as Biel’s, but it would be a movement in the right direction to get some of these records digitized.”
Eula said he also wanted to stress that things are looking pretty good for shelf space.
“We’ve had three successful dispositions over the last year,” he said. “Right now, we’re looking at about eight to nine years worth of space availability, I don’t see an immediate problem, but I think down the road it could be. That’s why I want to finally get some of those longer-held records ... digitized and off the shelf.”
Committee member Brooks Hawley asked whether the grant would cover all the costs to digitize. Eula shook his head.
“It would not even come close. Overall costs ... We’re looking at somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000, but $75,000, right now, is the cap for the state for a grant,” he said. “We had looked at the possibility of an outside consultant. Matt (Landers, county manager) and I spoke extensively about this.”
Eula said there was a consultant who wanted to charge the county as much as $10,000 to work with him on the application.
“I argued to Matt I didn’t think that was a good use of taxpayer money. We could spend $10,000 and there’s no guarantee we’re going to get the grant anyway,” he said. “At least with me, you’re just paying me a salary. If we’re unsuccessful, we’re back to square one, but it’s not costing the taxpayers more money.”
Torrey asked what happens to the records once they’re digitized.
“There will be a master file created that will be kept at the records center. The paper records can be disposed of at that point. We won’t need to keep duplicates,” Eula said. “Which is what we do now — once we get past the retention period, I always add a year to that in the event we’re audited or some unanticipated question comes up, that we still have the records. But, we won’t to keep the paper records, no.”
Committee member John Deleo asked where the records would be once digitized.
“When you digitize, is that when it goes into the cloud or do we store it in our banks, our hard drives? How does that work?” Deleo asked. Eula said the records would go into a cloud.
“I also would have to feel confident that records that are being essentially filmed are being kept safely. That’s something I would have to work out if we get the grant ...” Eula said. “I’m very proprietary about our records here.”
