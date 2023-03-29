BATAVIA — Farmland owners will be able to learn more about the state Department of Agriculture & Markets Farmland Protection program during a workshop in May,
Genesee County, in collaboration with Genesee Valley Conservancy, Western New York Land Conservancy and Genesee Land Trust, say the Agricultural & Farmland Protection Board will be accepting pre-applications from landowners who want to be considered for the program or other state and federal farmland protection initiatives that may become available in the future.
The Farmland Protection program buys conservation easements on the s tate’s most productive farmland.
The program is completely voluntary and the seller retains ownership of the land and can continue farming the property. However, the land will have permanent restrictions on commercial, residential and industrial uses.
The May 2 workshop will go from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:30 p.m. at Genesee County Building No. 2, 3837 W. Main Street Rd., Batavia.
All interested landowners must attend this workshop prior to submitting an application. If any interested landowners cannot attend, contact the County Planning at planning@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 815-7901 to make arrangements.
The state Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program reimburses farmers up to 87.5% of the value of the development rights on their land. Three land trusts serve Genesee County and may submit applications for this grant funding. All farmers wishing to apply to the state program must complete a pre-application with their respective land trust. The land trust will evaluate pre-applications and will consider the amount of development pressure, quality of soils to be protected and farm viability.
The highest-scoring pre-application(s) will be invited to have full applications submitted to the program. These pre-applications may be used to select eligible farms for other future state and federal farmland protection programs. The Genesee County Planning Department, the Genesee Valley Conservancy, the Western New York Land Conservancy, the Genesee Land Trust, and the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District work cooperatively to manage the pre-application phase.
