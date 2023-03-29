BATAVIA — Farmland owners will be able to learn more about the state Department of Agriculture & Markets Farmland Protection program during a workshop in May,

Genesee County, in collaboration with Genesee Valley Conservancy, Western New York Land Conservancy and Genesee Land Trust, say the Agricultural & Farmland Protection Board will be accepting pre-applications from landowners who want to be considered for the program or other state and federal farmland protection initiatives that may become available in the future.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1