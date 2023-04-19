BATAVIA — With completion of a new jail expected in mid-March of next year, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill several vacant correction officer jobs. It doesn’t know yet, though, how many employees will be needed when the jail opens.
During Monday’s Public Service Committee meeting, Sheriff William Sheron Jr. reported the following current or future vacant positions: one senior correction officer, four correction officers and a part-time cook. There will be with three more positions being added July 1 and three more Oct. 1.
“That’s been open for some time now because of the lack of officers that we have,” Sheron said of the senior officer post.
Background checks on seven candidates are going on right now, he said.
Public Service Committee Chairman Gary Maha said one of the concerns is the county doesn’t know how many employees it will need to run the new jail when it opens near County Building No. 2, 3837 W. Main Street Rd. He asked if there would be a problem hiring enough officers, especially female officers.
Jail Superintendent William Zipfel said finding people who want to work has been an issue. The department opened interest up to contiguous counties, he said.
“We’ve interviewed several people ... We had people taking the exam from Monroe and Erie. Some of those interviewed well, but they just decided they didn’t want to make the travel,” he said. “It’s an ongoing concern. With housing females, we’ve got to have female officers. We’re looking at some good candidates right now. We have backgrounds in the works that we’re pretty sure we’re going to be able to get on staff.”
Zipfel said the department and the state Commission of Correction haven’t settled on how many employees the new jail will need. He said they’re not sure when that will happen.
Maha said he read that some counties were lessening the testing requirements or perhaps not giving a test. Sheron said the department has lists of prospective candidates that came out about two months ago.
“That has to be active for one year. It’s an interview process. You submit your application online, provide your experience and education, maybe ... There is no actual physical test that you take, which will help out,” Sheron said. “We can’t use that until this current list expires, which will be in February or March of next year. We do have the option of going to a female-only list, which we were planning on doing after we make our next appointments.”
Sheron said Undersheriff Bradley Mazur has a good understanding on the issue.
“It looks like, projection-wise, we should, hopefully, seven to 10 females on staff by the end of the year,” Sheron said.
Zipfel said the commission won’t mandate how many people the new jail has on staff.
“They won’t tell you, ‘You’ve got to have this many staff.’ They will suggest and then it’s up to the sheriff and the county to say, ‘Yeah, this is what we need,’” he said.
Sheron said the county currently has a daily population of 55 male inmates and 14 female inmates.
Substantial completion of the new jail is still expected by Jan. 14 and completion by March 15.
Sheron said there will be a public tour at some point after the jail is done, since members of the public are taxpayers. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any dates set for tours. There’s already a communications tower at the site of the new jail and the county’s backup 911 center will move there. It will be in a better location with better security, Zipfel said after the meeting.
Sheron said, “We hope to be in there the first quarter of next year to start training and then hopefully by the middle of next year, we’ll have the inmates in there and close down the old facility.”
After the legislators took a private tour of the construction site.
“The Legislature wanted an update on how things were going out there. Things are going very well,” Maha said after the meeting. “We wanted to get a look at what it would look like when the walls start going up ... how the operation would be run, from the control room to the different functions of the jail. It could be a big difference from what they’re running now at the jail. You can see the progress.”
Maha said Monday’s tour was the first one legislators took.
“It’s starting to look more like a jail now because the pods are all in place. The walls are up. They’re doing finishing work, of course,” he said. “There are some areas they still have to work on because of supply chain issues and all that kind of stuff.”
The new jail will have 184 beds in a four-pod structure. It will be 101,377 square feet and include 55,000 cubic yards of earthwork, 115,000 cement blocks, 190 tons of structural steel, 57.5 tons of HVAC ductwork, 19 miles of electrical wiring and 1,800 electrical light fixtures.
Carl York of the Pike Company told the committee the project has lost 16 days due to the weather, Maha said.
“They think they can make that up and they’re still projecting to be on time in March of 2024,” Maha said.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said legislators could see the building coming together to match the designs over which planners labored.
