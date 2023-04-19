BATAVIA — With completion of a new jail expected in mid-March of next year, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill several vacant correction officer jobs. It doesn’t know yet, though, how many employees will be needed when the jail opens.

During Monday’s Public Service Committee meeting, Sheriff William Sheron Jr. reported the following current or future vacant positions: one senior correction officer, four correction officers and a part-time cook. There will be with three more positions being added July 1 and three more Oct. 1.

