BATAVIA — Fourteen days on the work schedule for Genesee County’s $70 million jail project were lost due to the weather, but the schedule was not affected, a project manager says.
“None of the contractors have asked for any additional time. It’s just being massaged into the schedule,” Carl York of The Pike Companies Ltd. told the county Public Service Committee Monday. “For project costs, we now have changes, to date, of $371,757. In January, we processed about $128,000 in changes.
“All the changes that were processed, some of them involved some field conditions. That was around $25,000. Structural and precast revisions, that was about $22,000; plumbing revisions of $47,000, electrical revisions of $24,000 and then just some miscellaneous ... that totaled up to about $10,000. All of these costs are within the project budget,” he said.
York said Pike is finalizing stainless steel costs and it looks like it will come in $15,000 to $20,000 under budget.
“We’re up to 54 supplemental instructions. Those are changes that have been issued, either from field revisions or something that was missing in the design or changes from the owner,” he said. “Nothing right now is out of line from what we expected.”
There have been 33 quality issues during the construction so far, with nine addressed and closed.
“As we walk around and see things, then we’ll put it on a quality log to make sure it gets corrected,” York said.
Committee Chairman Gary Maha asked what kind of things those were.
“When we originally set the anchor bolts, one of the walls ran over and bent over two anchor bolts. That’s now been corrected and closed,” the senior project manager said. “On the recent stainless steel that we’ve been putting around the foundation, somebody hit a piece of it. So there’s one of them that has a dent. That went on the quality issue today (Monday).”
York said these are minor corrections, nothing significant.
“There’s been no issues brought up by the state Commission of Corrections. Communication between all parties is going great,” he said. “We just had our owners-architects-CM (construction manager) meeting. There were no issues brought up in that. Everybody seems to be moving right along, schedule’s doing great.”
Some of the painters started this week, York said.
“The drywall contractor started this week. New trades are coming on board and they’re getting massaged into ‘Hey, this is the way we do business out here,’ so things are going really well,” he said.
Paul Osborn, deputy highway superintendent of facilities, parks, recreation and forestry, said, “The mezzanine area for our air handlers — that area is going to be getting installed soon. They’re just putting in the scaffolding up for that,” he said. “Then, once they finish that area, they’ll start putting bar joists across from cell to cell in the pods to form the roof structure.”
The roof in the administration section of the new jail is complete.
Spray fireproofing began last week, York reported. There will be another crew onsite this week to keep fireproofing progressing.
York said equipment would be in the mechanical room probably in late February.
As of Friday, there were six precast cell units installed, as well as several precast panels and mechanical plenum caps. The roof in the administration section is complete, he said.
