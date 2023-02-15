BATAVIA — Fourteen days on the work schedule for Genesee County’s $70 million jail project were lost due to the weather, but the schedule was not affected, a project manager says.

“None of the contractors have asked for any additional time. It’s just being massaged into the schedule,” Carl York of The Pike Companies Ltd. told the county Public Service Committee Monday. “For project costs, we now have changes, to date, of $371,757. In January, we processed about $128,000 in changes.

