Genesee County Emergency Management is not expecting any local flooding at this point following the snowstorm a few days ago, an official said this week.
“We have evaluated the Tonawanda, Black and Ellicott creeks — little or no ice formed. This eliminates ice damming which could cause major flooding,” said Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger Wednesday. “With that said, we only expect minor flooding conditions in Alexander, town and city of Batavia. This could be affected by any associated heavy rain, (which) at this point, is not in the forecast.”
To the south, Wyoming County municipalities are accustomed to dealing with the conditions that cause flooding, county Director of Fire and Emergency Management Brian Meyers said.
“Anytime we see snow melt combined with rain, we have the potential for flooding in low-lying areas. Most residents are aware of what areas experience minor flooding conditions,” Meyers said. “Ice jams can increase the likelihood of seeing flooding conditions. Generally these areas in villages and the village DPWs are used to addressing those issues. County Highway will come in and assist as needed if the villages do not have the equipment needed to break up any ice jams that may form.”
Conditions will be monitored throughout the weekend by the local public works departments, village police and the Emergency Services Office, Meyers said.
“The most problematic areas in Wyoming County are in Arcade along the Cattaraugus Creek, Attica in the area of Prospect Street and along the Oatka Creek in Warsaw. That section of the Oatka does have a specific emergency plan in place to address flooding issues,” he said.
Federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state to supplement state and local response efforts resulting from a severe winter storm that began Dec. 23. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering on the local population. It will also provide appropriate assistance to save lives, protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Erie and Genesee counties.
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.
In the city of Batavia, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Tuesday there isn’t a complete accounting of the overtime expended due to the storm.
“We will be finalizing the reporting and submitting it to the county as part of their storm disaster relief accounting, and potential FEMA reimbursement,” she said. “City of Batavia personnel, including DPW (Department of Public Works), water plant, wastewater plant, police and fire stepped up during the storm to ensure that the city remained passable. All departments continued to operate and to assist the county with storm response. Some staff members spent the night at the water and wastewater plant to ensure continuity of operations during the storm. The Police Emergency Response Team was called in Friday and Saturday to help with search and rescue with the MRAP. The Fire Station acted as a central distribution point for food, water, and supplies for those stranded or displaced by the storm.”
City Fire Chief Joshua Graham said he would speak to Yaeger to submit for reimbursement.
“There is a certain timeline to submit recovery costs, I’m not sure what that timeline is, but I do know we will have our costs submitted to Tim prior to the two week mark,” he said. “We did not have any responses to damage Friday or Saturday (Dec. 23-24). However, on Sunday, there were multiple buildings and one residence that had water pipes burst. This included Tops, Taco Bell, First Presbyterian Church and a single-family residence. Saturday, we were extremely busy collecting and coordinating food, water, cots and blankets for the various warming shelters in the western side of the county. Sunday, we responded to multiple calls for burst pipes.”
Graham said the Fire Department has started to collect storm related costs.
“However, the city was largely spared from damage. Most of the cost is labor-related to ensure we had proper staffing in every agency to continue the level of public safety we strive to meet every day,” Graham said.
Director of Public Works Brett Frank said regular plowing has occurred, with numerous hours of overtime for DPW staff.
“It has continued to snow 1-4 inches post Storm Elliott, and city plow drivers are focused on road salting an clearing to ensure vehicle safety. Snow removal will occur once the snow event is over,” he said Tuesday. ”The busiest night for DPW was Friday night into Saturday night. The DPW plows 5.2 square miles of city streets spanning 50 miles of city and 7 miles of state roads. Plow operators worked non-stop over this 24-hour period.
Frank said overtime cost and running equipment will be documented. He said the department assisted firefighters on a few occasions loading and unloading pallets for distribution.
Town of Batavia Highway Superintendent Ray Tourt said he needs to see the specifics on the federal disaster assistance declaration.
“It comes out of state Homeland Security and then it’s funneled down through the counties and then we get notified. We have a number of trees that came down and we had a lot of man hours fighting ice, blizzard conditions and snow,” he said. “Wind-wise it was townwide. Precipitation-wise it was townwide, but we tend to see more towards the northern end of town.”