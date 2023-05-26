BATAVIA — The first Genesee County “I Voted” Sticker Contest has been judged and the grand prize winner is Pavilion student Elijah Webster.
Webster, who won for “Portrait of Women’s suffrage leaders Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton,” was among several contestants recognized for their work. The first-place winner was Olivia Gillard of Batavia Middle School for “Eagle over Bars”. In second place was Logan Almekinder of Pavilion Central School for “City Skyline.” Third place went to Kelly Parsons of Byron-Bergen Central School for “I Voted Teddy Bear.”
There were three Honorable Mention awards: Summer Snyder of Alexander Central School for “I Voted Snail on Stars and Bars,” Piper Hargrave of Alexander Central School for “I Voted Epic on Stars and Bars” and Maddy McKenzie of Pavilion Central School for “I Voted Abstract.”
The Genesee County Board of Elections coordinated the contest.
“The grand prize and the first place design will be placed on stickers given out to voters as they cast ballots and the other winning designs will be used for voter outreach and on social media,” the county said.
Democratic Election Commissioner Lorie Longhany said it was wonderful to involve Genesee County students in the electoral process.
“It will be exciting to see the student’s graphic designs in print and used in our outreach and distributed to voters during early voting and on election day. As an artist and part-time art instructor,” she said. “I was so pleased with all the designs.”