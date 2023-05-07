Residents of the Batavia City School District will be able to ask questions about the proposed 2023-24 budget, which includes a 1% increase in the tax levy, during a budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the Superintendent’s Conference Room at Batavia High School.
The proposed tax levy is $19,888,991,a 1.02% increase over this year’s levy of $19,688,898. The proposed budget of $58,970,774 is a 7.61% increase from this year’s budget of $54,802,593.
Also on the ballot will be a request to create a $10 million capital reserve fund. The district proposes using the fund to help cover the cost of future capital projects, including building upgrades and safety/security measures. The district says the fund will lower the need to borrow money and will offset future costs.
Running for the board unopposed are incumbents Alice Ann Benedict and Barbara Bowman.
Voting on the budget, any propositions and Board of Education candidates will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 16. Residents living north of Main Street will vote in the Multipurpose Room at Robert Morris, 80 Union St. Enter on Union Street at the entrance across from Notre Dame High School. Residents living south of Main Street will vote in the library at Batavia High School, 260 State St.
Voting will be May 16 in other districts as well. Other school districts in Genesee County have the following public hearing schedules:
BYRON-BERGEN
A budget hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the High School Auditorium. The total budget of $25,972,402 is about 1.76% ($467,310) higher than this year’s budget of $25,525,092. The proposed tax levy is $9,223,509, .44% higher than this year’s levy of $9,183,231.
Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium.
ELBA
The budget hearing will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Main Library. The total proposed budget is $11,708,369, up from this year’s budget of $11,215,950. The proposed tax levy for 2023-24 is $3,333,621 an increase of 2% from this year’s levy of $3,268,256.
Voting will be from noon to 8 p.m. in the Auditorium lobby.
LE ROY
The budget hearing will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wolcott Street School Auditorium. The total proposed budget for next year is $30,224,508, up from this year’s budget of $27,708,988. The proposed tax levy is $10,667,160, the same as this year’s levy amount.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Wolcott Street School Library Media Center.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA
The district’s budget hearing will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. Oakfield-Alabama proposes a budget of $24,094,600 with a 2.14% increase ($504,994) over this year. The proposed tax levy is $ 5,476,527, the same amount as this year’s levy.
Voting will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Middle-High School.
PAVILION
The budget hearing will be at 7 p.m. Monday in the High School Auditorium. The 2023-24 proposed budget is $18,869,393, up from this year’s budget of $18,287,351. The proposed tax levy of $5,778,383, an increase from this year’s levy of $5,692,987.
PEMBROKE
The budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School.