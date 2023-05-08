County to host ‘Cans for Careers’

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsCounty Manager Matt Landers, Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Paul Osborn, AQS Redemption co-owner Scott Schrader, Genesee County Economic Development Center Vice President of Business & Workforce Development Chris Suozzi, co-owner Alvi Castro and GLOW Workforce Development Board Executive Director Jay Lazarony.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1