Genesee eyes screening wastewater for opioids

BATAVIA — The county Health Department wants to hire a company to test wastewater systems in Batavia and Le Roy for the presence of opioids. County legislators want to have more discussion on the proposal before voting on it.

The Health Department proposes using $1,000 monthly per site to have Biobot Analytics Inc. of Cambridge, Mass., provide wastewater lab services for the department. The money would come from opioid settlement funds.

