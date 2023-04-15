BATAVIA — On a night mainly devoted to honoring young people for their contributions to the community, the Genesee County Youth Board had 19 area high school students, about half of them seniors, to celebrate Thursday night.
“Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time. They just have the heart,” the county Youth Bureau said in the program for Thursday’s event. “We are so pleased that your hard work and talent have been rewarded.” Keep doing awesome work.”
The Youth Recognition Award recipients for 2023 are as follows:
Brecken Capone
Brecken, a sophomore at Notre Dame High School, leads her fellow Notre Dame students in prayer to start their day and always offers a helping hand to the staff whenever needed.
As a regular attendee of Grace Baptist Church, you will find Brecken behind the sound booth or in the nursery, the Youth Board said. Children gravitate towards her enthusiasm and parents are grateful for the positive role model she is to their children. Most girls are often looking for opportunities to make a few dollars from babysitting, but Brecken babysits quite often to bless families for free.
Caris Carlson
Caris, a Byron Bergen Central School senior, got involved with the Youth Bureau in sixth grade when she joined the county Youth Board. She helps by giving input on funding for youth programs in Genesee County by providing a youth perspective. She joined Youth Court in 8th grade and, in the last 5 years, she has only missed a couple of sessions. It is actually rare for Caris to miss anything at all. Once she commits herself to being involved, she will always be there. The Youth Bureau puts on other events throughout the year, such as Family Game Night, STOP-DWI Night at the Ballpark, Safe Summer Children’s Carnival, etc. and you can guarantee that Caris will be there.
Mary Engelhardt
A sophomore at Le Roy Central School, Mary is caring, diligent, respectful, and supportive. Mary is currently enrolled in the Genesee Youth Lead program that she attends once a month at the BOCES campus in Batavia. This year, Mary has completed presentations on criminal justice and community service.
Mary is also very involved in the school community, as she participates on the varsity cross country team and the junior varsity basketball team. Mary volunteers time for her membership in the National Junior Honor Society through tutoring in school, cleaning up the O-AT-KA Creek bank, supporting the SAFE summer children’s carnival in Batavia, and helping the Le Roy rotary with their raffle.
Katelynn Everett
Since ninth grade at Le Roy Central School, Katelynn, now a senior, has been vice president for both chapters of National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society at Le Roy Junior-Senior High School. Under this title, she monitored each chapter’s community service hours and organized events. She went above and beyond the required service hours, logging more than 200 hours of service the last four years. Katelynn has been a volunteer at Purple Pony Therapeutic Stables performing various tasks. She has organized and promoted events for National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society members to get their volunteer hours there, aided those with disabilities to ride and develop skills, and provided care for the animals, including grooming of horses.
Gabrielle “Gabby” Graff
Gabby, a junior at Byron-Bergen, always displays kindness, respect, humbleness, and determination. She works diligently at being the best version of herself and lifts up those around her in the process.
Gabby spends her time volunteering locally at the Gilliam Grant Community Center in Bergen. There, she has worked with the elders of the community to assist with the Senior Dinner, and the youth in the community helping with Santa Christmas events.
Mary “Mae” Grimes
Mary, a freshman at Alexander, been nominated for her outstanding role in the community. Mae is a kind and generous person who has been volunteering in the community since she was in seventh grade. Mae’s motivation for volunteering is her love for helping people. She finds it fulfilling and fun. Mae is following in the footsteps of her father’s selflessness as a volunteer fireman. She has helped at many of the Alexander Fire Department events.
Lily Haacke
Lily, a junior at Oakfield-Alabama, has a deep commitment to her community. She has demonstrated this quality in several different ways.
Lily has volunteered for the Oakfield Betterment Committee for five years, volunteered for the Centennial Committee for four years, serving Thanksgiving dinner to those in need and has helped with the Majestic Lights Christmas Tree Celebration in Oakfield each year.
Aubrey Hamm
Aubrey, a junior at Alexander, serves her community in a variety of ways. At the First Baptist Church, she regularly volunteers to help with child care as well as with the Mega Sports Camp the church holds. She has been part of the Youth Group Clean-Up and is always helping out in any way they need.
In school, Aubrey gives her time to assist other students with academic help, as she is a core member of the peer tutoring group. She also volunteers weekly, assisting the elementary school music teacher in her classes, along with helping to build the set of the high school musical. She is one of the voices of Alexander, reading the announcements.
Kaelee Kelso
A Batavia junior, Kaelee is always the first to volunteer, even coming in during vacation time, for the Community Schools Program in the City of Batavia. She helps with the Fall Expo each year and has given assistance at events with whatever is needed. She helps in the Community Closet weekly on Tuesdays from 3 to 5:30 alongside AmeriCorps RSVP volunteers. Kaelee is a hard worker and always has a smile on her face. She is always willing to lend a helping hand and though she is in sports, she offers to help before practices, if needed. She keeps the Community Schools Program up to date on what she believes students need and advocates to have certain items available for them.
Alaina Manges
Alaina, a junior at Oakfield-Alabama, saw the need for food in her school and took the initiative to create what was called “The Share Table.” Students would put food they were not going to eat and may otherwise throw away into bins on the tables inside the cafeteria and in certain hallways. Then those who were hungry or needed the food could take from the bins. This led to Alaina volunteering in the Oakfield Community Center several times through her sports teams and other school groups she participates in.
Kathryn McClellan
A senior at Alexander, Kathryn has been nominated for her outstanding role in the community. She is a wonderful person with a kind heart and is always looking to help, the Youth Board said. Kathryn has helped the community through her church many times. She has volunteered at Vacation Bible School for Attica First Baptist Church for four years, where she provided lessons, crafts, songs, worship, snack time and games. Kathryn helped Northgate Church’s child program on Sunday mornings for two years and has volunteered at the summer’s Best 2 Weeks/Base Camp.
Arianne McLaughlin
Arianne, a sophomore at Byron-Bergen, has made contributions to both the community and her family. Arianne has been part of the Byron-Bergen Jr/Sr High School Musical for the past three years. She offers her time generously, not only to the rigorous musical rehearsal schedule, but also to help the directors and cast members however she can. Arianne has assisted with building sets, creating backgrounds, doing make-up and hair for other cast members and will put away costumes when rehearsals and performances are finished.
Maggie Monachino
A senior at Notre Dame High School. Maggie is a hard worker, selfless volunteer and great athlete. She has dedicated many of her own hours volunteering with local organizations and her school.
Her pride in Notre Dame shows in her service hours. She volunteers at school sporting events, in the snack shop and helps parent volunteers by watching their kids.
Brenna Munn
A Notre Dame senior, Brenna has a passion for helping people, which can be seen in her service hours on- and off-paper. Brenna has spent hours teaching youth to skate and play hockey and she has spent holiday seasons talking and visiting Nursing Homes patients. She now knows that helping others is all she wants to do. Brenna sees her volunteer work as an award in itself.
Evelyn Northrup
Evelyn, a senior at Pavilion, was the first student to come to mind of many teachers, counselors and administrators when looking at the award criteria for the Youth Recognition Award. Evelyn is truly a one of a kind student that has already had great success, goes above and beyond and is a role model for all.
The commitment to her school and community is extraordinary. While Evelyn is involved in many activities at school, it is her work within the Future Farmers of America, Girl Scouts and the school’s new student-run Instagram page that really makes her stand out.
Cesia Murillo Rios
Cesia Murillo Rios, a senior at Batavia, is a bilingual student, and she is often found translating information for her mother. She is the first to volunteer if the Community Closet needs help. She has helped with the Fall Expo each year and has given assistance at events whenever an extra pair of hands are needed. Her most remarkable volunteer activity is that she helps at the Memorial Day parade. When she is there, she can be found walking the route and handing out flags to the community members.
Lauren Reiner
Lauren is a senior at Batavia High School.
As she has grown, so has her spirit. She is the first to volunteer if the Community School Program needs help. Lauren has even assisted during school vacation. She has helped with the Fall Expo each year and has given assistance at events with whatever the programs need.
Olivia Walton
Olivia, a senior at Alexander, has helped with the Warrior House of Western New York’s Grand Opening Basket Raffle, the Small Business Saturday event and has spent many hours in their food pantry. Many volunteers spend a short time in the building, so much guidance is usually needed, but Olivia never needed supervision. Olivia would ask the questions that needed to be asked and get the job done.
Maia Zerillo
Maia Zerillo is a junior at Notre Dame High School.
Maia’s service hours speak for themselves. She has dedicated countless hours to her community. She has helped with youth theater camps, Boy Scout groups and Vacation Bible School at her local church. These are only a few of her volunteer groups. She is a fantastic student. Her grades show just how hard of a worker she is.