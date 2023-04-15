Genesee County honors students for commitment

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS The Genesee County Youth Board presented Youth Recognition Awards to 19 young people Thursday night at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility.

BATAVIA — On a night mainly devoted to honoring young people for their contributions to the community, the Genesee County Youth Board had 19 area high school students, about half of them seniors, to celebrate Thursday night.

“Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time. They just have the heart,” the county Youth Bureau said in the program for Thursday’s event. “We are so pleased that your hard work and talent have been rewarded.” Keep doing awesome work.”

