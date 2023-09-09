BATAVIA — Some local law enforcement agencies that participate in the Genesee County STOP-DWI program are struggling with overtime issues and DWI fine collections are not as high as they were pre-COVID.
Local law enforcement agencies are still struggling regarding STOP-DWI enforcement efforts.
“Their new workforce is exhausted. They’re not familiar. Both Batavia and Le Roy can’t get people to fill the overtime in order to carry out the details related to the STOP-DWI program,” Assistant County Manager and STOP-DWI Coordinator Tammi Ferringer said. “There’s other, mandated programs that they have that their overtime is going towards. So, they’re really struggling. Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Department has been able to staff details this year.”
The total 2023 STOP-DWI budget for county law enforcement agencies is $83,541. This includes special enforcement activities, High Visibility Engagement campaigns, staff training and program supplies/equipment.
Ferringer said this week that the Batavia City Police Department is looking to purchase an additional pedal cart, a set of impairment goggles and trailer to transport. The carts are used with impairment goggles as a simulation to experience the difficulty of driving while impaired.
“They agree to do that now. The Youth Bureau is looking for some more educational materials ... and (county) probation wants to institute an educational program,” Ferringer told the county Ways and Means Committee Wednesday. “We’re putting all of those resources into promotion and education.”
Ferringer said STOP-DWI has shifted money between the agencies to make sure all STOP-DWI details have been staffed. The initial plan for High Visibility Engagement Campaign funding during the 2022-23 program year was: Sheriff $10,000, Batavia $5,500, Le Roy $2,000. STOP-DWI has since shifted $2,000 from Batavia to the Sheriff’s Department, she said.
For special enforcement activities, the 2023 plan is: Sheriff’s Department $28,600, Batavia $10,000, Le Roy $1,350.
“It’s been heavily sheriff and less Batavia and Le Roy, unfortunately,” she said. “We did bring Corfu back this year, but we can’t reimburse them for overtime, because they’re all part-time workers. The program is buying them supplies so they can back up the Sheriff’s Department during details. Their (Corfu’s) staff time just can’t be reimbursed through the program.”
The Corfu Police Department is happy to be back in the program, she said.
“I was happy to see them at some of our events, such as ‘Night at the Ballpark.’ That’s the first time they’ve been around as long as I’ve been coordinating for the past couple of years. We haven’t been able to get them there representing.”
Ferringer said the STOP-DWI Advisory Board approved the STOP-DWI plan for 2024. She said she needs county Legislature approval before submitting the plan to the state.
Ferringer said there was an announcement that Gov. Kathy Hochul would put extra money into the program and that counties would receive an allocation.
“We heard nothing, we heard nothing, we heard nothing, then, a couple of weeks ago, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re getting a deposit,” Ferringer said. The STOP-DWI 2023 budget would get a proposed $16,500 in state aid awarded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Council.
“It hit the bank before we had our Advisory Board meeting, so I was lucky enough to be able to meet with them and put my proposals in,” she said.
The items moving forward for county Legislature approval is the 2024 STOP-DWI plan and an approval of a 2023 budget amendment to allow the program to spend the $16,500 funding received from New York.
In 2019, the program received $169,216 in state, county and city DWI fines, and grant revenue. In the years since COVID began, the totals have been, $134,297 in 2020, $127,851 in 2021, $149,402 in 2022. The proposed amount for 2023 is $161,000 and for 2024, it’s $137,500.
The county’s STOP-DWI Advisory Board, which has 17 seats on it, has three vacant seats. The three empty seats are for three-year terms and are for citizen member representatives, Ferringer said.
“We brought two new people on this year, but two legacy members stepped down at the end of last year ...” she said.
Committee member Gary Maha asked whether board members have to be from any particular part of the county. Ferringer said they can generally be from anywhere in the county, but that she recently checked and found areas that don’t have representation on the board.
“We’re missing representatives from the city of Batavia, from Le Roy and Oakfield-Alabama ... If you put where agency representatives live and where other citizen members live, that’s where we’re lacking,” she said.